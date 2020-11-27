STILLWATER — For Oklahoma State’s redshirt senior class, their ride in Stillwater has been that of a bucking bronco.
With fewer than half of the 2016 class still on campus — and then having the unfortunate distinction of being the senior class in a season marred by the pandemic — those still around will likely be playing in their last game at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.
Likely, for two reasons.
First, as long as the game doesn’t get postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 — which nearly caused Bedlam to be delayed due to several Sooners testing positive midweek — but also because some of the seniors could take advantage of a rule passed in response to the pandemic.
The NCAA announced earlier all fall sports athletes would regain a year of eligibility due to the changes made to the season, and so now many of those athletes have to figure out if they want to continue their football careers at the college level, take a chance at the professional level or simply move on from the sport and start searching for a career outside of sports.
“I really don’t have an answer,” redshirt senior running back LD Brown said. “We are just gonna play it by ear. I’ll take it one day at a time.”
With what lies ahead for those seniors in limbo, they were appreciative how they even got to this point.
Only nine of the 22 signees (five of which were from the junior college ranks) remain with the program, with four high school signees from the class having transferred out — and then Dylan Galloway, who retired from football this offseason due to constant injury issues.
Most of those who have stayed have played a significant role in the program the past few years.
In fact, eight of the nine remaining from that class are either starters or backups who play significant minutes — such as Brown — on both sides of the ball.
That includes redshirt senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who was the lowest ranked in his position coming out of high school among the remaining Cowboys on roster. He was ranked as the 105th outside linebacker in the 2016 class.
“There’s a couple of us left, and we’re just kind of remembering our journey together and the years that we spent here,” Ogbongbemiga said. “That last moment at home, hopefully we can go out in the right way. It’ll just remind all of us of the bond that we’ve built throughout the years.”
Brown is one of just two offensive skilled position players from that 2016 class still on the Oklahoma State roster, though there weren’t many to begin with. The other skill player still in Stillwater is receiver Dillon Stoner.
“I’ve been here five years, and just to play my last game possibly at BPS, that’s a big deal, man,” Brown said. “Just to say that I stuck it out, when I could have have left. But I stuck it out, and I prevailed.”
Among the others still on roster are defensive starters Rodarius Williams and Cameron Murray, along with often-used defensive backups Calvin Bundage and Devin Harper. On the offensive side, starting offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is the only remaining non-skill player who sees significant minutes, while offensive lineman Matt Kegel has been a special teams contributor on the field goal unit the past few seasons.
Several members of that class are actually already on NFL rosters.
Four-year starting cornerback A.J. Green, who was one of the highest-paid free agent rookies back in the spring, is on the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns. While it’s been two years since he last played at Oklahoma State, running back Justice Hill was a part of this recruiting class, alongside Brown.
“I was just on the phone with Justice today,” Brown said. “We’re still communicating with him. Nothing’s changed.”
