ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s softball team will try to bounce back from being swept at UA-Rich Mountain by hosting Western Oklahoma in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Failing Field.

The Lady Jets are 7-21 in Region 2 and 15-31 overall after losing at UA-Rich Mountain, 4-3 and 8-6 on Thursday, May 28, 2022.

Western is 13-15 and 20-18. The Lady Pioneers have lost three of their last four games. They split against NOC Tonkawa Thursday, winning the opener 4-2 and winning the nightcap, 6-2.

Western swept the Lady Jets, 11-2 and 6-3 at Altus on March 26.

