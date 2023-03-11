HESSTON, Kan. — NOC Enid’s softball team excelled in all areas in sweeping a doubleheader from Hesston, Kan., 6-0 and 13-3 Saturday to raise its record to 10-7.
Molly Dolan threw a four-hit shutout in the first game while striking out three. Paige Castillo and McKennah Cusick combined for a three-hitter in the nightcap. Castillo struck out five.
NOC Enid had 19 hits on the day — nine in the opener and 10 in the second game.
Jaycee Foor had five RBI in the first game with two doubles and a home run. Kremlin-Hillsdale product Taryn Rhodes also homered.
Chloe Middleton had a grand slam and six RBI in the second game. Cam Alexander was three of eight for the day with three RBI. Anna Hester had a double the first game and Krista Yackeyoony had one the second with Brooke Fleming having a triple in the nightcap.
“The girls are clicking on all cyclinders,’’ said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill.
NOC Enid will be back in action at Johnston County (Kan.) Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.