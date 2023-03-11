HESSTON, Kan. — NOC Enid’s softball team excelled in all areas in sweeping a doubleheader from Hesston, Kan., 6-0 and 13-3 Saturday to raise its record to 10-7.

Molly Dolan threw a four-hit shutout in the first game while striking out three. Paige Castillo and McKennah Cusick combined for a three-hitter in the nightcap. Castillo struck out five.

NOC Enid had 19 hits on the day — nine in the opener and 10 in the second game.

Jaycee Foor had five RBI in the first game with two doubles and a home run. Kremlin-Hillsdale product Taryn Rhodes also homered.

Chloe Middleton had a grand slam and six RBI in the second game. Cam Alexander was three of eight for the day with three RBI. Anna Hester had a double the first game and Krista Yackeyoony had one the second with Brooke Fleming having a triple in the nightcap.

“The girls are clicking on all cyclinders,’’ said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill.

NOC Enid will be back in action at Johnston County (Kan.) Friday.

