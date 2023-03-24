ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid center fielder Tylie Ligons won a game with her glove Monday when she robbed Seminole batters of two home runs in a 4-1 Lady Jets win in Region 2 softball action. On Thursday, March 24, 2023, she won a game with her legs and her speed.
The wild 15-14 win over Eastern Oklahoma was the first game of a doubleheader at Failing Field.
The Lady Mountaineers won the second game, 5-4. The split left both teams at 3-3 in conference and 13-10 overall.
Ligons, with two out in the bottom of the seventh, singled and beat the throw to third on a single by Cam Alexander. Eastern third baseman Greenlee Wells then threw to second trying to get Alexander.
An alert Ligons broke for home and scored, setting off a celebration.
“In that situation, you just have to take a couple of chances, especially when you have your speed on,” said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill.
“When they threw to second and the girl had her back to Tylie, we knew we were going to send her.”
The game was a slugfest with the wind blowing out. The Lady Jets had 19 hits with Chloe Middleton just missing hitting for the cycle with two singles, a double and a home run. She drove in three runs.
NOC Enid hit four home runs in a 10-run, two-out rally in the third to take a 12-5 lead. Ligons (three RBI), Brooke Fleming (three RBI), Taryn Rhodes (two RBI) and Chloe Middleton (two RBI) all went yard.
Alexander was five-for-five with two runs scored. Every starter had a hit or reached base.
The Lady Mountaineers had taken a 5-2 lead with five runs in the third to knock out NOC Enid’s Molly Dolan. They would tie the game at 14 after scoring two in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Madison Martin homered twice for Eastern, who had 12 hits. McKinley Feazle also homered for the Lady Mountaineers.
Paige Castillo was called on in relief in the seventh. She gave up an RBI sac fly to Wells and an RBI single to Braleigh King but got Feazle to fly out to center to end the inning and set up Ligons’ heroics.
Castillo took the loss in the second game. Middleton hit a home run.
“Every game in conference is going to be a dogfight,” Hill said. “The offense came through the second game. I felt Castillo threw well. All of our pitchers (four in the first game) did what they had to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.