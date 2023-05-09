ENID, Okla. — The Lady Jets will begin their pursuit of a spot in the Division I College Softball World Series Thursday, May 11, 2023, when they open play in the South Central District Tournament at Piedmont High.
The Lady Jets’ first round opponent is Rose State. Rose State swept the Lady Jets at Pacer Field on May 4, 4-3 and 5-3. At Rose State, NOC Enid split, winning 6-3 and losing 6-4.
“We pretty much know all their tendencies,” said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “They are a good bunting team. We know which of their girls are quick and are going to try to steal. We know their pitching so hopefully we can nail some stuff out.”
The name of the game won’t be throwing anything new at Rose state, but doing the little things right.
“I don’t know that we need to throw anything different at them,” Hill said. “Friday, we beat ourselves. We out-hit them, but we made base-running mistakes that we need to clean up. We need to clean up some of their free bases they got as far as our defense goes. We don’t need to necessarily throw anything different at them, as much as it is we need to take care of the things we can clean up on our end.”
The Lady Jets, 14-14 in conference and 24-21 overall, are led at the plate by sophomore Camaryn Alexander with a .401 average. Sophomore Brook Fleming has driven in 39 runs this season to lead the team.
On the mound, Sophomore Molly Dolan leads the team with 114.1 innings pitched. She has a 3.55 ERA. NOC Enid has a 4.64 team ERA.
With the tournament so close, Hill expects Lady Jets fans to travel well.
“Our fans and our parents have been great all year,” she said. “The regional tournament is exciting anyway. Oklahoma is the best softball in the country, but our region is pretty stacked.”
The tough schedules in conference has helped the Lady Jets get ready for postseason play, as NOC Enid played top teams in both Division I and Division II.
“We played the top teams in both divisions to close games,” Hill said. “We played Seminole close and so we have have a good track record in some tough games. Hopefully, we use the experience we have had all year to be ready to go compete at a high level.”
NOC Enid plays at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
