PIEDMONT, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid threw a brief scare into top-seeded and No. 4-ranked nationally Seminole before falling to the Belles, 11-5 in the first round of the Region 2 Division I softball tournament Thursday at Piedmont High School.
The Lady Jets, 17-34, will face Western Oklahoma (23-20) at 11 a.m. Friday in an elimination game of the double-elimination tournament. Western swept NOC Enid, 4-3 and 11-7 last week.
NOC Enid, limited to one hit — a single by Anna Hester — the first four innings before breaking out with five runs in the top of the fifth to cut the Belles lead to 7-5.
Hester led off with a walk and scored after a double by Camryn Alexander and Ashlyn Smith reaching on an error. Slater Eck reached on an error to load the bases. Alexander and Smith scored when Alexis Enslinger reached on an error.
Alexander doubled home Eck and Kaycee Babek singled in Enslinger and Alexander.
Reliever Julie Stinson, though, retired the last seven batters she faced to end any upset hopes.
“We put up a good fight,’’ said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “We made them a little nervous for awhile. The girls could have quit in the third or fourth inning, but this team doesn’t quit. They kept fighting and rocking and rolling.’’
Seminole got four insurance runs in the sixth on the strength of a two-run homer by Kamryn Garvie and a two-RBI single by Laney Anderson.
Seminole had built up the 7-0 lead with a run in the first and three in both the second and third. Garvie and Anderson both had three RBI for the Belles.
Ashleigh McCause took the loss for the Lady Jets, allowing 13 his, 10 runs, six earned runs while striking out one and walking three.
“We didn’t help ourselves early with errors,’’ Hill said. “I don’t know if it was the amotsphere or we were nervous but we made some errors that we could have made plays on.’’
Hill is confident about the elimination game.
“At this point, it doesn’t matter what happened in the regular season,’’ she said. “We’re going to be facing a pitcher we have seen three times. We just need to be more aggressive and clean up our defense. If we can do that, we can come out on top.’’
