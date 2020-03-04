Northern Oklahoma College Enid's women's basketball team begins the postseason Wednesday at 8 p.m. when the Lady Jets (19-8, 10-6) take on Seminole State in the quarterfinals of the Region 2 tournament in Shawnee at Oklahoma Baptist University's Mabee Center.
"The girls are focused and relaxed," said Lady Jets head coach Scott Morris on Tuesday. "We're working to find the balance to be our best and not be uptight."
Only one player on their roster of available players, which has been reduced due to injuries, played in last year's tournament.
"It's the first go-round for most of them," Morris said. "But that's the case for everybody, it's not unusual at the junior college level."
The No. 3-seed Lady Jets and the No. 6-seed Belles (13-15, 8-8) are familiar with each other, having squared-up against one another twice during Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
NOC Enid secured its No. 3 seed by ending the regular season with a pair of wins, first defeating a squad that at the time was the hottest team in the OCAC, Murray State. The Lady Jets overwhelmed the Lady Aggies in the second half, outscoring Murray State 46-27 on their way to a 70-64 win. Hayden Freeman and Lauren Wade each poured in 17 points in the win.
The Lady Jets then took care of business in the regular-season finale, topping Western Oklahoma 71-64 at home on Feb. 27. Wade, who has been coming on strong as the season progressed, topped the Lady Jets with another 17-point effort. Wade is averaging 10.1 points per game. Shelby Black is the Lady Jets' top scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game.
The Belles enter the tournament having loss three of their last five games, although they ended the season on a winning note, defeating NOC Tonkawa 84-67.
NOC Enid topped Seminole State in their first meeting on Nov. 25 by shooting 46.7% from the field, while holding the Belles to only 34.8%. Shelby Black had 16 points in the win with Kaylee Hurst adding 12 points. However, Hurst has since been sidelined with a season-ending injury.
The Belles turned the tables on the Lady Jets in the teams' most recent meeting on Feb. 3. A large part of that was due to NOC Enid's shooting woes as the Lady Jets were an ice-cold 28.6% from the field. The exception was Madelyn Hankins who had a career-high 21 points in the loss.
"That's kind of been our M.O.," Morris said. "We will have a great quarter, then a cold quarter. We have to eliminate those runs, that's been our nemesis."
That could also be a challenge against the Belles, who have three players averaging 13 or more points per game, led by Kryslyn Jones' 19 points per game.
"They have three really good players that can score in bunches," Morris said.
Morris said the Lady Jets will need to take care of the "boring details" if they are to advance. "That's what make the difference," he said. "Defensive positioning, blocking out, stopping transition. When we have done those things we've been successful."
NOC Enid will again be without Hurst and Sarah Griswold due to injuries. Euresia Brown, who has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury, was limited in practice on Tuesday and remains day-to-day.
Morris sees this year's tournament field as extremely balanced.
"I think this field is as even as it's ever been," he said. "Everybody split with everybody this year. I certainly think we have a chance (to win it all)."
The Lady Jets will also be trying to keep an impressive streak alive. NOC Enid enters Wednesday's game one win shy of 20 victories. The Lady Jets' program has posted 20 wins or more for 17 consecutive seasons.
The winner of Wednesday's game faces either Eastern Oklahoma or NEO in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m.
All tournament games are being live streamed via Bravado Wireless at bravadowireless.com/bravado-tv/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.