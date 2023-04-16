SEMINOLE, Okla. — NOC Enid’s softball team’s losing streak grew to five Saturday after the Lady Jets were swept by Region 2 leader Seminole, 3-2 and 14-1.
The two losses dropped NOC Enid to 8-10 in conference and 18-17. Seminole is now 15-3 and 25-5.
Danyn Lang of Seminole had a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh to score Riley Barnoskie with the winning run. Barnoskie reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third after an error and a walk.
Molly Dolan was the hard-luck loser, allowing only six hits and no earned runs over six and two-thirds innings. Seminole scored two unearned runs in the third.
NOC Enid’s Chloe Middleton made it 2-1 in the fourth when she doubled home courtesy runner Krista Yackeyonny. Cam Alexander tied the game in the top of the seventh when she reached on an error, went to third on a Brooke Fleming single and scored on a sac fly by Kaycee Babek.
The Lady Trojans scored 12 runs in the second inning of the nightcap to put the game away, taking advantage of four walks, two hit batters and a two-RBI double by Chloe James.
The Lady Jets had only four hits. They scored in the fourth when Adie White doubled home Fleming.
NOC Enid will visit Eastern for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday, April 20, 2023, before hosting Western Oklahoma for a 2 p.m. twinbill Saturday, April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.