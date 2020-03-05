SHAWNEE — Despite trailing for much of the game, the NOC Enid Lady Jets ended up on the high side of Wednesday night's Region 2 tournament contest, downing Seminole State 74-70 to move on.
Seminole held a 21-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and a 38-35 lead at halftime, before the No. 3-seed Lady Jets outscored the No. 6-seed Belles 20-18 and 19-14 in the final two frames.
"They (Seminole) just kinda missed some shots (in the fourth quarter)," said Lady Jets head coach Scott Morris following the win. "... We mixed up our defense to try to keep them off balance the best we could. I think that got them back on their heels a little bit."
Morris said the team was struggling to find the right shots to take through part of the game, but after stressing consistency and trusting other teammates to make plays, they were able to find a little momentum at the right time.
"When we started having patience and moving the ball, it opened up more things," Morris said.
Shelby Black led all scorers with 29 points.
NOC Enid, now 20-8, moves on to face NEO, which defeated Eastern 69-64 earlier Wednesday in Shawnee. The game tips off at 3 p.m. Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University.
