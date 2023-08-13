WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Raeley Harmon had three RBI as Waukomis repeated as the Skeltur Conference Softball Tournament champion with a 10-2 run-rule win over Drummond Saturday at the WHS Field.
Ava Milacek was 2-for-3 with three runs scored for the Lady Chiefs. Ace pitcher Morgan Shaw struck out four in going the distance. She held Drummond scoreless after the Lady Bulldogs scored twice in the first. Waukomis scored two in the first and sixth and three in the second and fourth.
Harmon had gone 2-for-3 in a 4-3 win over the Lady Bulldogs in the winners bracket finals. Abigail Overstreet had two RBI.
Drummond scored twice in the seventh but Shaw got Gabby Momsen to fly out with the bases loaded to end the game.
Addison Gorton struck out nine in a losing cause and was 2-for-4 at the plate.
“There’s so much rich history in the Skeltur Conference,” said a happy WHS coach Nate Pearson. “It’s hard to win it. It doesn’t take much coaching with these girls. We have good pitching, a good catcher, a good infield and a good outfield. I’m really proud of them.”
Drummond shut out Garber, 8-0, to get a second shot at the Lady Chiefs. Gorton threw a one-hitter and struck out nine.
K-H wins CS title
Kremlin-Hillsdale showed total dominance in winning its fifth-straight Cherokee Strip Conference softball tournament Saturday at Government Springs.
The Lady Broncs run-ruled Ringwood, 20-0, in the winners bracket finals and 12-0 in the championship game. Kremlin-Hillsdale outscored their opponents, 64-2, in four games while having to play only 10 innings because of run rules.
“It’s always exciting,” said Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Brad Hawkins after his team held up five fingers as they held up the tournament championship plaque. “We were putting the ball in play and made some timely hits. They stepped up.”
MVP Morgan Hayes, the team’s lone senior, took MVP honors. She was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, four RBI, a double and a home run in the first game and was 2-for-2 with a run scored, two doubles and two RBI in the second.
“I think us not being too serious helps,” Hayes said. “We’re a fun team.”
They had a lot of fun scoring 12 runs in the first, seven in the second and one in the third in the first Ringwood game and 12 in the second.
Jocelyn Gerhard had a three-run homer in the second game. Abbie LeCrone was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Katy Jo Hayes scored twice and had two RBI. Gerhard scored three runs the first game while LeCrone had five RBI. Ally Neal was 3-for-3.
Ringwood had reached the championship game by eliminating Waynoka, 13-5, behind four runs scored by Jasmine Richards and three RBI from Litzy Jimenez.
“I’m proud of this group,” said Ringwood coach Amanda Stinnett.
