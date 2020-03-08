SHAWNEE — Murray State shot 61% from three-point range in taking a 43-36 halftime lead over NOC Enid in the Region 2 women’s championship game Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist University.
“I told the girls that was their (Murray State’s) best effort ... they can’t keep shooting like that ... if they do they deserve to win,’’ said Lady Jets coach Scott Morris.
The Lady Aggies lived up to the second part in routing the Lady Jets, 86-69 to advance to the national tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
Murray State had 20 threes — including 10 in the second half — in shooting 63% from long distance. The Lady Aggies came into the game shooting 36.3% from three-point range.
“They were hot the entire game,’’ Morris said. “That’s their style — dribble, drive, kick it out to the three. If they are not hitting, it’s not hard to stop. If they are, it’s tough to guard because they spread out the floor so well. He (Murray State coach Steve Lowe) does a great job with that system. You have to give them a lot of credit.’’
Morris said while his team didn’t play particularly good defense, it was more of the Lady Aggies’ doing.
“You watch films and see 10 things that you could have or should have tried,’’ Morris said. “This will make us better for next time. We had only one day’s notice for this game. There’s not a lot you can do. It’s hard to get a game plan and execute it well. The way they were hitting, it made it more difficult.’’
Alaijah Stewart and Jillian Ingram both had six treys in scoring 24 and 23 points respectively. Ingram, who was averaging only 1.5 treys per game, was six of six from long distance. Randaysha Hansen had four treys in scoring 18 points.
The day had started promising for the Lady Jets.
Shelby Black, who led the Lady Jets with 25 points, hit three three-pointers as NOC Enid jumped out to a 14-2 advantage to open the game.
“When we came out of the gate like that,’’ Morris said, “I thought maybe this (championship) is going to happen.’’
It wouldn’t.
Hansen had eight first-quarter points and Stewart, Ingram and Andressa Nascimento all had five points as the Lady Aggies would finish out the quarter on a 21-6 run.
A three-pointer by Nascimento with 1:13 left gave the Lady Aggies the lead for good, 23-20.
“Once they put the throttle down, they did a great job,’’ Morris said. “We missed some shots and once they got hot, they didn’t slow down for a long time. They pretty much held momentum. They kept pushing their energy. You have to give them a lot of credit for that.’’
The Lady Jets, after taking an 18-12 lead on a field goal by Tanara Combs with 3:44 left in the period, didn’t score again from the field until a three-pointer by Tonijah Fortune with 4:27 left in the half to make it 31-25.
NOC Enid was able to keep it close the rest of the half. Lauren Wade’s follow shot with 35 seconds left put the Lady Jets to within seven, 43-36 at halftime. Wade was the other Lady Jet in double figures with 12 points.
NOC Enid opened the second half with a three-pointer by Black and a field goal by Combs to come within two, 43-41. The Lady Aggies, though, would answer back with a 10-0 run, capped by a trey by Reeves with 6:19 left.
The closest the Lady Jets would come after that would be 64-57 after a follow shot by Wade to open the fourth quarter and complete a 6-0 Lady Jets run. Murray State, though, had a 14-0 run completed by a Hansen field goal. NOC Enid wouldn’t score again until a Black trey with 4:16 left.
“We had trouble offensively,’’ Morris said. “We needed to get in the middle of their defense and they were doing a good job of limiting our high post options. We were struggling to get inside touches.’’
Morris said he was proud of how his team “played with a lot of heart and energy,’’ but their frustration was compounded by the Lady Aggies not missing.
“It was very frustrating,’’ he said. “It was a heck of performance by them. There’s not much you can do about it.’’
The Lady Jets, seeking a second trip back to nationals, finished with a 21-9 record. They had to play most of the season without their top two inside players — 6-0 Sarah Griswold and 5-8 Kaylee Hurst — who were out with injuries. Griswold is headed to Abilene Christian. Hurst — a Woodward native — is pursuing her options.
“To do that (21-9) without the two best players in the conference is quite an accomplishment,’’ Morris said. “It says a lot for the girls.’’
Besides Griswold and Hurst, the Lady Jets will lose Hayden Freeman, Euresia Brown, Peyton Watkins, Taelor Parker and Combs to graduation.
“This was another exceptional group of kids,’’ Morris said. “They were high-caliber kids who did things the right way and worked hard every day. When we talk about the basketball experience here, it’s not limited to the basketball court. This is a tight-knit group on and off the court. We still have a few months together, and I expect the girls will continue to work together to enjoy that experience.’’
