KREMLIN, Okla. — Kremlin-Hillsdale’s softball team is in the midst of quite a run. The Lady Broncs are winners of four games in a row and haven’t allowed a run over that stretch.
In fact, of the Lady Broncs’ 13 wins this season, 10 have come in shutouts. The only two losses on the season are a 4-3 loss to Covington-Douglas and a 2-1 loss to Wister in back-to-back games.
At the center of it all is a core of seniors led by Ty Neal and Karis Stewart.
Stewart is 8-0 this season with a .80 ERA.
“It’s great,” Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Brad Hawkins said of his team’s pitching. “She (Stewart) knows her pitches and she knows her spots. She can get behind in a count and adjust to make the pitch she needs.”
Neal is in the middle of a streak of her own.
She hasn’t struck out at all during the Lady Broncs’ first 15 games. In 33 at-bats, she has 14 hits and nine walks. Six of those hits are triples and she is posting a 1.978 OPS.
“I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old,” Neal said. “I get a lot of reps in the cage and work a lot on my own. It (the high OPS) just comes from getting a lot of reps.”
For context, Babe Ruth’s career OPS was 1.1636. The highest in NCAA Division I softball last season was Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo with a 1.858 OPS.
“She has a good eye for the ball,” Hawkins said. “She knows how to battle through counts and put the ball in play. Her mindset and her mentality as a hitter is extraordinary.”
Her last strikeout came in the last game of her travel ball season over the summer. Her last strikeout at Kremlin-Hillsdale came in 2021.
“Last time I struck out was probably our last tournament in June,” she said. “The last time I struck out for my school was probably in the regional tournament at the end of our season last year.”
That came with the Lady Broncs a game away from making the state tournament, a mark they also reached the season before.
“It hurt,” Neal said of coming so close to the state tournament. “We’ve heard since we got here that we have the potential to do it. We’ve worked towards it and this has been our goal, so getting that close and not being able to get there was a tough blow.”
Of Neal’s 14 hits, six are doubles, one is a triple and one is a homer.
“We like to go for extra bases here,” she said. “If my coach doesn’t give me the signal to slow down, I’ll just keep going.”
After losing three seniors last season, Kremlin-Hillsdale has six players with experience on the field.
Hawkins is in his 10th season at the helm of the Lady Broncs as they try to pursue the school’s first softball state championship. He sees last year’s team and this year’s as the best shots so far.
“Every team is different,” Hawkins said. “This team has the ability to be one of the best teams we have had go through here. We will see at the end of the season where this team places.”
“It would mean a lot if we were the first team to knock down that door,” Neal said of potentially bringing Kremlin-Hillsdale its first softball title.
