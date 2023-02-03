JENKS — Shyann Kissinger won both the girls 200 and 500 freestyles to lead at the Enid Pacers to a fifth-place finish at the Class 5A Regional swim meet Friday at Jenks High School.
Kissinger had a 1:55.05 in the 200 and a school record time of 5:04.86 in the 500.
Elsa Stewart was seventh in the 100 free (57.06) and fourth in the 50 free (57.06). KaDynce Brochu was eighth in the 500 free, 5:39.45
Weston Stewart was sixth in the 200 free (1:50.72) and third in the 500 free (4:59.16) to lead the boys to a sixth-place finish.
Carson Nault was eighth in both the 50 (23.43) and 100 frees (53.70). Luke Rogers was seventh in the 100 back (58.41). Cody Higbee was ninth in the 100 breast (1:08.16) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:13.81). Hudson Plummer was ninth in the 100 butterfly (59.45).
The top 24 overall placers from the East and West regionals qualified for the state meet in two weeks at Edmond.
Other state girls qualifiers were Gabby Mendoza-Lara, 50 free, 27.22; Brochu,, 200 free, 2:09.09; Lyla Brown, 200 IM, 2:39.56; and Brionna Clayton, 100 breast, 1:17.24. Other boys qualifiers Taylor Higbee, 500 free, 5:28.28 and 100 butterfly, 1:01.33; and Rogers, 200 IM ,2:16.06.
All three girls and boys relays also qualified.
Kissinger, Mendoza-Lara, Brochu and Stewart were fifth in the 200 free (1:46.35); Loren Simpson, Laylah Nguyen, Brown and Brochu were sixth in the 400 free relay, 4:13.84; and Kissinger, Brown, Stewart and Mendoza-Lara, 200 medley relay, 1:59.40.
Nault, Rogers, Cody Higbee and Stewart were third in the 200 free relay, 1:35.63; Taylor Higbee, Plummer, Kal-El Hooper and Thomas Kissinger were seventh in the 400 free relay, 3:51.02; and Rogers, Cody Higbee, Stewart and Nault were fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:46.21.
