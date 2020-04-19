Kingfisher High School junior Bijan Cortes proved to be a dominating factor this season for the No. 1 Yellowjackets as they went 26-1 and appeared to be on their way to repeating as Class 4A state champions before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted Kingfisher's championship plans.
His play this season resulted in Cortes being voted the Enid News & Eagle's Northwest Oklahoma boys player of the year by the area coaches.
Cortes' selection also continued the Yellowjackets' dominance in the category. A Kingfisher player has now been voted the boys Northwest Oklahoma player of the year in each of the past four years. Jett Sternberger won the award in both 2017 and 2019 and Trey Green in 2018.
"It's a great honor," Cortes said. "I am just blessed."
Cortes averaged 21.8 points per game and shot nearly 50% from three point range while also leading the team in assists. He was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference first team and this past week was named District 1 MVP by the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association. It is likely just the start of the postseason accolades for Cortes.
"This year he took on a much larger role from what he had to do the last couple of years," said Kingfisher head coach Jared Reese. "He and Matt Stone (who was voted to the All-Northwest Oklahoma first team) took the team on their shoulders.
"He's just a really good teammate The kids really like playing on his team. He does a good job of getting them involved. He actually is kind of a pass-first point guard even though he's our leading scorer. That's just kind of the way he plays."
Cortes said the thing he enjoyed the most this past season was "the way our team played together and knowing all of our hard work paid off."
That included, for Cortes, becoming an even more dangerous shooter than in his sophomore season.
"A couple of years ago the knock against him was he wasn't a very good shooter," Reese said. "He got in the gym and really worked on it. For much of the year he was shooting over 50% from three-point range, which is pretty remarkable."
Cortes felt the strongest part of his game was actually threefold. "Getting to the basket was one," he said. "Pushing it in transition was another, but I also think maybe my three points."
Cortes said he enjoys playing for Reese. "He's just a great coach all around," he said.
While just a junior, Cortes' play was already attracting significant interest from major colleges, including offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa as well as garnering interest from Florida, USC and TCU among others. He said the offers and interest were "a dream come true," but also was "kind of crazy."
Cortes verbally committed to Oklahoma.
"When I started talking to the coaches and the coaching staff (at Oklahoma), I believed it was a good fit for me," Cortes said. He also liked the fact it was close to home.
One regret for him though was not being able to see the season through to a conclusion in the state tournament, which was called off by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
"We just wanted to go back out there and show what we could do, especially after losing a game in area, we came back and and showed people who we were."
The No. 1 Yellowjackets, who were 25-0 at the time, were upset 54-42 by Bethany in their area winner's bracket game but rebounded to crush Metro Christian 71-50 to reach the state tournament with a 26-1 record.
But Kingfisher figures to be the odds-on favorite again next year.
"All five of our starters were juniors, so that's the bright spot," Reese said.
Not the least of which will be Kingfisher's returning All-Northwest player of the year.
"He's a brilliant player," Reese said.
Area coaches agree.
