TULSA, Okla. — Jake Kennedy threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 as the Enid Plainsmen run-ruled Westmoore 10-0 in the first round of the Class 6A state baseball tournament at Union High School on Thursday.
“That was a well-played game by us all the way around,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Jake was Jake today.”
The Plainsmen, 28-9, will play Yukon at 11 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. A win there would put Enid in the championship game at noon Saturday at ONEOK Ballpark in Tulsa. Yukon beat Stillwater 3-1 on Thursday.
In Gore’s 28 years of coaching and 30-40 state tournament games he played in, it’s the first state tournament no-hitter he can recall.
Kennedy threw 104 pitches, walking six and hitting a batter on Thursday.
“It makes it so impressive, that’s a district champion from the west (Westmoore) and he just had great stuff,” Gore said of what made Kennedy’s game successful.
He was backed up by a 10-hit attack, as Enid scored three in the first, one in the second, two in the fourth and four in the sixth to end the game on the mercy rule.
Cooper Jarnagin drove in three runs, while James Humphrey had a two-RBI ground-rule double in the sixth. McCage Hartling was two-for-two with an RBI. Kennedy helped his own cause by going two-for-three with an RBI.
Garrett Shull and Brock Slater both scored twice.
Without days of rain, it’s likely that Kennedy has pitched his last game for Enid before graduating and going to Cowley (Kan.) Community College.
“He is a battler and competitor. He has been good for us for four years,” Gore said. “He has led our pitching staff to two state tournament appearances. He is a really good pitcher. He has a lot of confidence and he is a guy we are very fortunate to have.”
