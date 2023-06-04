ENID, Okla. — Jake Kennedy had one lasting high school baseball memory at the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State games at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Kennedy did not allow a hit while throwing three hitless innings (third, fourth and fifth) in the Large West’s 6-3 win over the Large East. He struck out three and walked one — Cooper Moore of Bixby who was forced out at second.
“It’s definitely kind of surreal," Kennedy said of his last game in a Plainsmen jersey. “Things went pretty fast. It did go pretty good today. I’m fortunate to have played here for Coach Gore."
Enid Coach Brad Gore had a big smile on his face as he greeted Kennedy after the game.
“He did have a good game," Gore said. “I posted on social media, that’s what Plainsmen fans have been accustomed to with him pitching in this ballpark. He was lights out again today as always. He’s a dude."
Kennedy has thrown 14 consecutive no-hit innings — six in a no-hitter against Westmoore at the 6A state tournament, five innings in a no-hitter against the Woodward Travelers for the Enid Majors last week and three Sunday.
“That’s a good way to do it," he said. “I’m glad that I threw well throwing the last time in my high school jersey and at home, too."
He fanned Max Knight of Bixby, Dom Ornelas of Sand Springs and Zane Wilson of Shawnee.
“He was pitching against a lot of the best hitters in the state of Oklahoma," Gore said. “To go three scoreless and hitless innings and be a walk away from being perfect, that’s says a lot for the kind of stuff and character that he has. He’s a really good one."
Kennedy has able to mix speeds well. His fastball was clocked in the low-90s and was just as effective with his changeup in the mid-70s.
“I was throwing all three pitches (fastball, slider and changeup) for strikes when I needed to," Kennedy said. “All three were going well. It worked out pretty well."
He had no particular goals for Sunday.
“I just wanted to go out there and throw like it was any other day," Kennedy said.
Kennedy did enjoy getting some revenge against Bixby’s Moore and Knight, who run-ruled the Plainsmen in the state championship game last month.
“I’m not the fondest of them," he said, “but they are pretty good."
Kennedy and five teammates will be playing for the Enid Majors this summer under new coach Dylan Norsen, an assistant at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
The Majors will open play in the Connie Mack State Tournament on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“I want to go out and make it to Farmington (N.M., site of Connie Mack World Series)," Kennedy said. “We should be pretty good."
He has no specific individual goals other than that.
“I just want to continue throwing well into the summer," he said. “Hopefully, I can take it with me in college."
Kennedy, who played third for Enid when not on the mound, has played some in the infield for the Majors so far.
“I don’t know how much more I will be doing that," Kennedy said.
Kennedy will report to Cowley County (Kan.) Community College in mid-August.
“I’m pretty excited about that for sure," Kennedy said.
“If he throws like he has the last four or five years, good things will happen for him," Gore said.
