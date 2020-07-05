Kelli Jennings has a tough act to follow at Northern Oklahoma College Enid, but it's also the reason she considers NOC Enid the top junior college in Oklahoma.
After three successful years as the girls basketball head coach at Okarche High School, Jennings last week accepted the women's basketball head coaching position at NOC Enid, succeeding Scott Morris, the only coach the Lady Jets' basketball program has known.
"I think it is the best JUCO in the state of Oklahoma because of Coach Morris," Jennings said Friday. "The reputation is of a man who is a class act that has class girls that are class acts. They're going to play hard, will be fundamentally sound and when you combine those two things at a college level, it's going to be hard to beat.
"I think to come in and follow someone like Coach Morris, who has the same morals and ethics that I do, I think it was just an incredible opportunity that if I didn't try, I would have always wondered 'what if' or 'what could have been.'"
Morris, who left after 19 years to become the boys basketball head coach at Stillwater High School, went 460-154 at NOC Enid, making the NJCAA national tournament five teams, including a Final Four appearance in 2011. His teams won nine conference titles, were nationally ranked in 13 straight seasons and won 20 or more games for 18 consecutive seasons. The Lady Jets finished 21-9 last season.
Jennings' teams have also proven hard to beat. During her three years at Okarche, her squads went 78-17 and twice made semifinal appearances in the Class A state tournament. She also previously coached at Oklahoma Bible Academy for three years and one year at Cashion High School.
She played her high school ball at perennial powerhouse Seiling before moving on to Northwestern Oklahoma State and was a graduate assistant under Kelsi Musick at Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Leaving behind Okarche was not an easy decision.
"It was the hardest decision I've ever made," Jennings said. "The girls that I have there, and I told them this when I took the job, they are such a special group. The girls I was going to have this year and in the past, they're just special. There's something about being in a program where you want to win and where the expectation to win is also there. It's an ingredient for success. To leave that, it was absolutely the hardest decision I've professionally had to make."
Making the move from a Class A high school to a top-tier junior college program is a big jump, but Jennings believes over the past decade the contacts and relationships she has made will significantly aid her in recruiting.
"It's one of the reasons I took the job," Jennings said. "I don't think there is anything more exciting than getting to coach 15 girls that all want to play the game. They're choosing to come to NOC to play for you because they love the game. It's a daunting task to make sure you have 15 girls every year, but it's also exciting to think about coaching players that love the game and want to be here and choose to be here.
"I know coaches across the state of Oklahoma. I've spent a decade building relationships with those coaches and getting to know me and hopefully having respect both ways. So, I think the connection, whether you are in Class A or Class 6A, the best connection is how well you know the coaches. So, that's what I have been trying to build and will have good girls and continue to have a quality program here."
NOC Athletic Director Jeremy Hise also sees no issue in Jennings making the move from Okarche to NOC Enid.
"I think if you're a good coach, you're a good coach," Hise said Friday. "There's a lot of excellent high school coaches in Oklahoma that I think would do a great job as a coach if they chose to."
Hise said Jennings was the school's top choice among a strong pool of candidates that applied for the job.
"We felt her experience with Okarche, OBA and Cashion and the places she had been that she would have a great ability to continue to recruit and build upon the program Coach Morris put together," he said.
Jennings' time as a GA at SWOSU also exposed her to collegiate recruiting.
"They sent me to jamborees, to Kansas City, I went all over and did what I could to get players there," Jennings said.
Jennings, who resides in Enid with her husband Bradley — who was the NOC Enid dean of students for the past six years — said she hasn't had an opportunity to watch game film on her current players but will do so when she officially starts. Her first day is Monday. She said she has looked at the roster but tries "to shy away from ever pointing out individual players."
"I'm just excited to to get to know each one of them," she said. "I will start watching film from last year and see what the strengths are. I'm just excited to get started and to know the girls."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.