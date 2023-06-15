POND CREEK, Okla. — It’s said championships are won in the off-season — what a basketball player does in June may result in championships.
Kremlin-Hillsdale junior Pepper Elmore was doing that and more at the Pond Creek-Hunter girls team camp Wednesday morning.
Because of a conflict with a softball camp, Elmore and her Lady Bronc teammates were down to six players in playing back-to-back games with Covington-Douglas and Blackwell.
“It’s pretty tough, especially when you’re not in tip-top shape,” said Elmore with a laugh after a 35-6 win over Covington-Douglas and a 27-17 loss to Blackwell, “but it does help prepare you for the season.”
Elmore will be counted on more this season after being a role player on Lady Broncs teams that reached the area tournament the past two seasons.
Elmore averaged 7.5 points as a sophomore, but coach Randy Vaught expects her to maybe double that with her and Aowyn Seek being the only returning starters.
“We’re taking the reins off and just let her go,” Vaught said. “She is one of those slasher types. I envision her to be running the wing and attacking the basket.”
Seek missed the team camp because of a shoulder injury. Elmore both was taking threes and attacking the basket Wednesday.
“The Seek girl and I have a lot of connections,” Elmore said. “It’s been fun playing with her in both travel and high school ball. We have a lot of new girls coming in that’s going to help us out. The summer helps us to test new people and see who works best with each other.”
She is high on teammates such as Aidyn Seek, Maddy Lockhart, Morgan Hayes and Audryn Dehedezi.
“I love this team,” Elmore said. “That’s not just one person.”
Elmore is working to improve her three-point shooting.
“I definitely want to get in the gym more, hit the weight room and get a lot more shots up,” she said.
She has been working to find the open player more, Vaught said.
“Sometimes she tries to do too much, but when she figures that out, she is going to be really good,” Vaught said.
Elmore “disrupts a lot of stuff on defense,” he said.
“I’ve always been a defensive player,” Elmore said, “but I love offense as much as defense. I’m just trying to cause turnovers and being able to play on my man and help others.”
For all of her potential, basketball might be her third-best activity.
Elmore won two gold medals (long jump and 100) at the Class A state track meet and was second in the 200. She teamed with the Seek sisters and Rachelle Gragg to finish fourth in the 400-meter relay.
She also shows cattle.
“I’m a very competitive person, even in a game of Monopoly with my sister (Tylie),” Elmore said. “I’ve always been competitive.”
She contributes her track success to Jay Miller, who has coached her at both Kremlin-Hillsdale and in the off-season. She said she wants to bring home four golds next season and have K-H contend for the team title.
Elmore said it’s not unusual for farm girls as herself to show cattle.
“There’s a lot of people who undertake cattlewomen in the world,” Elmore said. “There’s a lot out of them out there that bring power to the industry. There’s a lot more women coming into the industry now.”
She learned her work ethic on the farm.
“Basketball takes a lot of work ethic and drive just to play the game with your teammates and not just yourself”’ Elmore said. “But farm work is real work.”
Elmore wears her spirituality on her arm.
“The thing that has gotten me where I’m at is God,” she said. “I had an amazing coach and family backing me, but I couldn’t have done what I’ve done in basketball, track and showing without God, family and amazing coaches.”
Track has helped built her agility and quickness. Jumping rope has helped her a lot, especially her rebounding.
She is close with Vaught, who she describes as a “tough coach” but understanding.
Elmore is an honor student in the classroom as well and fits the All-American girl image.
“She is a good student, athlete and teammate,” Vaught said. “She is exciting to coach and she has a good future.”
