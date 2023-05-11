ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid looks to get back to the Plains District championship game — as the Jets did a season ago — when play begins at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
NOC Enid, the seventh seed, will face Western, the No. 2 seed, in the 1 p.m. game on Thursday.
NOC Enid was swept in two series by Western, 11-1 and 21-7 on April 5, and 9-8 and 18-10 on April 8.
“We are going to take them the same way we did during the season,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We are going to learn from the mistakes we made in that series and from the mistakes we made throughout the year. We aren’t the same ball club we were when we played them at the beginning. We are better because of the battles and scars we have on us. We are going to go out there and give our best version of ourselves.”
The Jets come into the tournament at 26-29. With a win Thursday, NOC Enid would make it to the weekend; with a loss, the Jets will be behind the eight ball in the double elimination tournament.
Mansfield knows it’s an uphill battle but said that’s the same for every team in this tournament.
“This tournament is so wide open, I think everything is an uphill battle,” Mansfield said. “It’s going to be a tough day for everybody.”
Mansfield said one key to reversing the losses earlier in the season is consistency.
“We need to not compound mistakes and stay away from the crooked number on the scoreboard,” he said. “We need to control the moments we are going to be put in throughout the weekend.”
Once the weekend comes, the tournament is anyone’s ball game, Mansfield said, so getting the opening day win and securing a spot in the weekend will be crucial for NOC Enid.
Jack Cline will start game one for NOC Enid. Cline is 2-2 this season with a 7.65 ERA and has thrown 56.2 innings.
One key at the plate for the Jets will be Brayden Bock.
Bock has a .401 average with 10 homers and 56 RBI this season.
“We need Brayden to go be Brayden,” Mansfield said. “He needs to control the moment, enjoy the atmosphere and just be productive in whatever that may be — driving in runs or sacrificing yourself to move runners over, going out and making a highlight defensive play. Whatever is asked of these guys, we want them to own that moment.”
The Jets are 29th in the country in runs and 28th in hits.
