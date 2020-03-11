Jets outlast Trojans in slugfest, 13-12

An improbable finish had an improbable hero in NOC Enid's 13-12 come-from-behind victory over North Iowa Area Community College Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The teams combined for 29 hits in the contest.
Brandon Lees, who came into the game with only one hit in his nine at-bats this season, delivered a two-out single on a 3-2 pitch to cap a comeback that saw the Jets send the game into extra innings with six runs in the bottom of the ninth and add two more runs in the 10th for the victory.
Reliever Ethan Wayland, who had pitched only one inning previously, got the win, retiring Gabe Eckstaine on a fielder's choice with runners on first and second in the top of the 10th.
"That's why you play baseball,'' said Jets head coach Scott Mansfield. "There's no game clock. This is really big for us. It's never over until the last out is made. You always have an opportunity to chip away and get back in the game.''
Lees was the fourth player to bat in the third hole, having come into the game as a pinch runner for Kaden Hitt, who drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the Trojans lead to 11-9.
The Trojans (6-7) took a 12-11 lead in the top of the 10th when Gabe Denton drove in Will Sturek with a double.
The Jets tied the game after a walk to Scout Capps, a single by Gage Ninness and a single by Shane Nixon. Ambren Voitik walked to load the bases. Ninness was forced at home on a sharp grounder by Connor Thaxton.
That brought up Lees, who took three balls, then a strike and then fouled off a pitch.
"I was just thinking 'just win,''' Lees said. "It's a battle at 3-2 that you got to win. I was just looking for a pitch to hit. With guys on like that, you just want something you can handle.''
At 3-2, he stroked an opposite field single to score Nixon and was mobbed by his teammates.
"It feels good, but there was a lot of stuff leading up to that,'' Lees said. "There were a lot of good at-bats. We did a lot of good things. I'm proud to be apart of it. It was good to see my teammates running out. It felt good to help them out and get a win ... it's good to be the last hit for sure.''
Mansfield was not surprised to see the little-used Lees have success.
"Brandon has put in the work in practice,'' Mansfield said. "We had a conversation that I had trust in him, that if he continues to do what he's done in practice, I had all the faith in him to go out there and do the job and he did it. We told him the only time you should be nervous is when your preparation hasn't been top quality. Those guys have done the job in practice and late night in the cages. They are doing their jobs.''
Lees came up confident and was ready when first called upon in the ninth.
"You come up expecting to have success so when your name is called, you can be successful,'' he said. "I was just excited to get in there. I wasn't nervous. I trust the stuff I do. You just have to find ways to stay locked in. I knew when I came in and pinched ran, that when I walked out with a bat in my hand, I would be ready to go. I'm just here to win regardless of the situation.''
Mansfield felt the same about Wayland, the Jets' fifth pitcher of the day.
"He's a guy who has worked hard to be put in that position,'' he said. "He put himself into a successful position.''
North Iowa had taken a 11-5 lead with five runs in the top of the ninth on two-bases loaded walks and a three-RBI triple by No. 9 hitter Ayrton Laird.
The Jets matched that and more with six in their half on RBI singles by Nixon and Thaxton, bases-loaded walks to Voitik and Alec Bounaserra and a fielders choice from Matt Henderson in which the tying run scored on a throwing error. Cale Savage grounded out to end the inning.
Voitik scored three runs and had an RBI. Thaxton was two-for-five with two runs scored and two RBI. Henderson was two-for-five with two RBI. Ninness and Buonaserra were two-for-five with a run scored. Nixon was three-for-five with three runs scored and two RBI.
NOC Enid took a 2-0 lead in the first as Voitik scored on a wild pitch and Thaxton singled and scored on a ground out by Henderson. They broke a 2-2 tie in the third when Voitik singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Capps. They tied it at 5-5 in the sixth when Nixon led off with a single and scored on a sac fly by Thaxton. Voitik scored on a wild pitch.
The Trojans took a 6-5 lead in the eighth as Coby Tweten doubled and Dawson Wedeking singled. John Solfest was thrown out at third on Wedeking's single.
Declan Beers was two-for-four in a losing cause with an two-RBI homer. Cayden Nicoletto was three-for-six.
The Jets had runners in every inning but had left 12 runners on in regulation.
"That's why you turn the page and clear the memory bank and be in that moment,'' said Mansfield about any frustration. "That was absolutely a team win. I was pleased to watch them do that — to relinquish the lead, but then fight back and put themselves in a position to win. Hopefully, this is a jumping off point for this team to get it rolling.''
The Jets (8-11) host Southeast Iowa in a noon doubleheader Friday at David Allen.
