ENID, Okla. — NOC Enid begins “Phase Two" of its baseball season Wednesday when the Jets host UA-Rich Mountain in a 1 p.m. doubleheader to open the Region 2 season.
The Jets, 9-10 overall, enter the conference season with a five-game winning streak. UA-Rich Mountain is 5-7.
“We’re looking forward to it,’’ said Jets head coach Scott Mansfield. “It should be exciting. Everybody is 0-0 right now. We’ll see what happens.’’
Zach Roden (1-1, 7.04, 18 strikeouts, 15 1/3 innings) and Jack Cline (1-0, 7.64 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 17 2/3 innings) will be the Jets’ starting pitchers Wednesday. Dillon Dibrell (0-1, 3.87 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 17 2/3 innings) and Cameron Ebert (0-0, 11.57 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 9 1/3 innings) will start Saturday’s game at UA-Rich Mountain.
Nathan Gutierrez leads the Jets offense with a .458 batting average with one homer and 12 RBI. He is followed by Holden Yoder (.412, one homer, 14 RBI), Brayden Bock (.370, three homers, 19 RBI), Owen Tracy (.317, three homers, 18 RBI) and Sammy Harris (.278, 14 RBI).
“I feel good about where we’re at,’’ Mansfield said. “We got a lot of guys get some work in last weekend. It’s an exciting time to see where we match up in conference.’’
UA Rich Mountain has two .400 hitters in Trevor Flake (.412, one homer, 10 RBI) and Casey Shipley (.424, two homers, 10 RBI).
The Bucks’ three top pitchers are Kirk Martinez (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 14 innings), Jack Henry Pettit (5.54 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 13 innings) and Deuce Yaksick (1-0, 5.54 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 13 innings).
“They are a well-coached, well-disciplined team,’’ Mansfield said. “They pitch it well and have good defense. It will be a good four-game series.’’
Mansfield said the Region 2 race is wide open. The Region standings will determine the seeds for the Region 2 Tournament at David Allen in May. The Jets fell to Murray State in the finals of last year’s tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.