ENID, Okla. — NOC Enid baseball coach Scott Mansfield is excited to open the conference (Region 2) season with a doubleheader with Murray State (13-11) at David Allen Memorial Ballpark starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Even still, he’s careful to put the proper emphasis on the first of the team’s 20 conference games. The two teams will also play a doubleheader at Murray State on Saturday.
“It’s always good to get a good series win right off the bat,’’ he said. “Every year our goal is to win conference and win a regional. At the same time, you’re not gong to win or lose it the first week. Win or lose, you hope to learn from it and cash in at the postseason.’’
The Jets, 14-6, had a six-game winning streak snapped at Rose State, 21-9 Tuesday in a game in which they allowed 14 walks.
“I’d much rather get my teeth kicked in the day before conference instead of the first day of conference,’’ Mansfield said. “If it helps get us refocused, it’s always a plus. This gives us an opportunity to work out some things, we’re a team full of competitors. We’ll be ready to go.’’
The first game will be seven innings. The second nine. This is to get teams ready for nine-inning games in the postseason,
Enid pitcher Wyatt Sellers (2-1, 6.00 ER, 28 strikeouts in 15 innings) will go in Game 1. Thomas Kuykendall (2-1, 8,31 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 17 1/3 innings) will go in Game 2. Jaron DeBerry (2-1, 3.63 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 22 1/3 innings) and Piercen Mcelyea (1-1, 6.64 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 20 1/3 innings) will pitch on Saturday.
“I feel good about all of those guys,’’ Mansfield said.
The Jets are hitting .338 as a team with 41 homers. They have been led by Jordan Coffey (.436, 10 homers, 19 RBI), Ben Lawson (.432, two homers, 13 RBI), Gage Ninness (.379, three homers, 8 RBI), Ambren Voitik (.375, four homers, 12 RBI), Tanner Holliman (.352, 6 homers, 19 RBI) and Calyn Halvorson (.333, nine homers, 32 RBI).
“We have had a good approach and we’ve been seeing the ball well,’’ Mansfield said.
Murray State is led by Chase Keeton (.372, six homers, 27 RBI), Noah Case (.361, two homers, 13 RBI) and Tyler Bischke (.358, two homers, 14 RBI)
“We always have good series with them,’’ Mansfield said. “I look for another tough series with them for four games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.