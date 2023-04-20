ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid baseball coach Scott Mansfield is grateful for all the rain in the Camden, Ark., area.
Rain in Arkansas forced the first-year SAU Tech Rockets program to have to move a series with the Jets to David Allen Memorial Ballpark, including games at noon Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.
“It definitely benefits us not to have to make that seven-and-a-half hour trip,” Mansfield said.
The Jets are looking to solidify their playoff position in Region 2 where they currently sit in sixth place (10-14). The top six teams are assured of advancing to the Region 2 Tournament at David Allen next month.
SAU Tech, 7-17, is in a three-way tie for eighth with UA-Rich Mountain and National Park after taking three out of four games from National Park last week.
The Jets split a series with rival NOC Tonkawa.
“We don’t know much about them,” Mansfield said. “I can assure you they won’t be taken lightly by our team. We will take it as another tough four-game series. We just want to cement ourselves in the playoff conversation.”
Mansfield said he’s more concerned with the Jets.
“No matter how much you know about a team (opponent), if we don’t handle our side it doesn’t matter how much you know,” he said.
The Jets broke a seven-game losing streak by winning the second game at Tonkawa Friday. They lost the opener Sunday in a run-rule (16-5), only to come back to win the second game, 14-6.
Mansfield said the Jets are looking to develop more consistency.
Ace pitcher Zach Roden didn’t pitch in the Tonkawa series because of tightness in his arm. Mansfield said Roden is better but the Jets will proceed with caution.
Mansfield was undecided about his pitching rotation. Closer Jesse Slimp, who threw five strong innings against the Mavericks Sunday, could be in the discussion.
“We’re just going to try to go out and win each game,” Mansfield said.
The Rockets are led by versatile Jaden Woolbright, who is hitting .450 with seven homers and 37 RBI and is 5-0 on the mound with 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.
NOC Enid has two .400 hitters in Nathan Gutierrez (.404, two homers, 23 RBI) and Brayden Bock (.400, nine homers, 46 RBI).
Ex-Plainsman star Kade Goeke has shown both a good bat (.320) and a good glove since taking over the second base job. He had five assists in the second game and helped in two double plays.
“He’s doing exactly what we expected out of him,” Mansfield said. “His job is to play good defense and be productive at the plate and he has done that so far.”
