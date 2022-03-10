Northern Oklahoma College Enid dropped a pair of softball games to Seminole State on Wednesday. The Jets lost 11-2 in game one, and 8-1 in the second game.
NOC Enid got off to a rocky start, trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning. That’s when Brook Fleming came alive with a two-RBI double.
That would be all the offense the Jets could muster. The Tigers took the lead in the third inning with a RBI single and never looked back.
Seminole State would go on to build on that lead with a big six-run seventh.
“That is one thing we are working on as a group,” coach Megan Hill said of trying to limit big innings. “We need to stop teams from having that big inning. I think we did a good job of staying with them until that inning.”
The second game was similar as Seminole State took a one-run lead early and held it until adding a run in the fourth.
But NOC once again allowed a big inning, with the Tigers scoring five runs in the fifth to pull away.
The Jets got on the board with a sacrifice fly by Ariana Potter in the bottom of the sixth. That would be the only run for the Jets.
On Saturday, the Jets welcome Connors State to Enid for a double header. NOC Enid is 8-14 and has lost five of its last six games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.