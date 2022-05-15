ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid took the field a win away from clinching a spot in the NJCAA Division II World Series. Murray State, who just 30 minutes prior had defeated top-10 ranked Arkansas-Rich Mountain, had other ideas, downing the Jets, 15-9.
“We knew this wasn’t going to be easy,” said NOC coach Scott Mansfield. “We knew we were going to face some adversity, maybe a little more than we wanted. But we found a way to fight and send a message that it won’t be easy for Murray State, either.”
All hope is not gone for NOC. They will face Murray State again Monday at 3 p.m. at David Allen. Since the Jets came into the game with one loss, both must play again.
The game started as well as it could for the Jets. Ben Lawson drove one out of right field to open the game on the second pitch to go up 1-0.
Things changed quickly, though. NOC starting pitcher Murphy Gienger took the mound in the bottom of the inning and Murray State went to work, taking the lead on a three-run homer.
NOC was held scoreless until the seventh inning, but Murray State kept piling on.
Two more runs in the second gave the Aggies a 5-1 lead.
The long ball came back into play for Murray State in the top of the third. Three of the Aggies’ five runs in the inning came on two homers, back-to-back.
Gienger came out after 2.2 innings, giving up 11 hits and nine earned runs, striking out three.
Maddux Mayberry settled things down, pitching 3.1 innings, but allowed six hits and five runs.
By time the Jets got back on the board in the seventh, their fate seemed to be sealed, trailing 15-1.
Four runs in the seventh gave NOC hope. A Shea Harrison single scored two runs, followed by a two-RBI single by Ty Chapman. A single from Blake Scott scored the final run of the inning, cutting Murray State’s lead to 15-7.
Brayden Bock held things down on the mound, pitching the final two innings, allowing no hits and no runs, striking out four.
NOC Enid scored three in the eighth to cut Murray State’s lead to 15-8. Both Scott and Morrison had RBI in the inning.
Just like in the first, Lawson led off the top of the ninth with a homer, but NOC Enid couldn’t manage anymore offense, falling 15-9 to set up Monday’s showdown.
Piercen Mcelyea, who was lights out in the opening round on Thursday, is scheduled to pitch Monday, per Mansfield.
“Both dugouts know this is going to be a fight for the next nine innings tomorrow,” Mansfield said.
