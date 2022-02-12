Iowa Central scored four runs in the top of the eighth to hand NOC Enid’s baseball team their fourth-straight loss, 6-4, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Friday night.
The Jets, 1-4, scored three runs in the top of the first but didn’t score again until Calyn Halvorson scored on a wild pitch in the eighth. Marc Turner lined out with two runners on to end the threat.
Blake Scott and Tanner Holliman had RBI singles in the firrst while Ben Lawson had an RBI double but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.
The Jets managed only four hits the rest of the game.
Brock Johnson’s two-RBI triple in the eighth was the big blow in the four-run eighth for the visitors. He would score after an error. Caleb Corbin’s sac fly brought in the other run.
Iowa Central scored two unearned runs in the fourth.
Jets starter Lane Behmyer allowed three hits over three innings while striking out two and walking three. Gunner Phillips followed with four strong innings — three hits, three strikeouts and four walks.
Brayden Bock took the loss for the Jets.
The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Saturday.
