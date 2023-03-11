Baseball NOC Enid Rich Mountain

Northern Oklahoma College Enid's Zach Roden delivers a pitch against UA Rich Mountain Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

MENA, Ark. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s scheduled baseball doubleheader at Region 2 rival UA-Rich Mountain was postponed Saturday, March 11, 2023, because of weather conditions.

The games have been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Jets will pitch Landon Gutierrez in Game 1 and Cameron Ebert in Game 2.

NOC Enid (11-10 overall and 2-0 in Region 2) swept the Bucks (5-9, 0-2), 12-9 and 10-0 Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

“We’re taking this as the conference opener,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We’re want to go and and win Game 1 and then win Game 2 and be at the top of the standings where we expect to be.’’

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you