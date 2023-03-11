MENA, Ark. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s scheduled baseball doubleheader at Region 2 rival UA-Rich Mountain was postponed Saturday, March 11, 2023, because of weather conditions.
The games have been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Jets will pitch Landon Gutierrez in Game 1 and Cameron Ebert in Game 2.
NOC Enid (11-10 overall and 2-0 in Region 2) swept the Bucks (5-9, 0-2), 12-9 and 10-0 Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“We’re taking this as the conference opener,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We’re want to go and and win Game 1 and then win Game 2 and be at the top of the standings where we expect to be.’’
