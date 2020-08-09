New Enid Pacers softball coach Chris Jensen says he is more excited today with the season-opener against Broken Arrow approaching on Monday, than he was when he first took the job, succeeding Danielle Smith.
"These girls have been great, highly coachable and we're having a lot of fun," Jensen said late last week. "So far, it's been great."
He prefers to look forward rather than focus on the recent past. He takes a pass on delving into why the program has struggled, including going 5-28 last season and compiling a 12-79 cumulative record over the past three seasons.
"To be honest, I hadn't watched a softball game here in a couple of years just because I was coaching football and with the time constraints I could never get over to watch them," Jensen said.
Jensen coached eighth-grade football the last few years at Enid and of course was a highly successful head coach for the Enid Majors summer baseball team, including winning a pair of Connie Mack state tournament titles. He likes what he has seen so far from his squad.
"We have a lot of competition at each position," he said. He has been pleased with what he has seen from the team during intra-squad games and practices.
"I'm working with the middle infielders and I've got competent players at each position," he said. "We have been practicing since July 15 and we've had a lot of great practices and I think that has a lot to do with the competition between the girls. Hopefully that pays off and pays dividends later in the season."
Jensen said EHS currently has 24 players out for softball from grades 9-12. The team is young with only two seniors — first baseman Mary Ketterman and outfielder Mackenzie Sutton — but Jensen said both seniors have been key in providing leadership.
"I know they have had a rough go of it the last couple of years, but they've come in with great attitudes and it seems they're pretty vocal at practice," Jensen said. "If we need to pick it up a little bit, they're there to kind of encourage, stay positive and that's just something I didn't really have to talk to them about. They just kind of took it upon themselves. ... That's been nice."
Jensen also sees some positives for future EHS Pacers players.
"Our younger group, our middle school, has had great success the last two years," he said. "They're talented again this year. I think that contributes to a lot of these younger (current EHS) girls playing a lot of quality competition at those younger ages. So, obviously that's going to push up into the high school. It will pay off."
The Pacers are coming off a 7-2 scrimmage win over Ponca City on Wednesday, and while Jensen was happy to win, he is not reading too much into it.
"You know how scrimmages are, you never know what the other coach is doing or not doing, but our varsity beat their varsity," he said. "That was a positive. I hate keeping score in scrimmages, but I thought we did pretty good."
The Pacers will be starting the season against one of the top teams in Oklahoma on Monday. Broken Arrow is coming off a 38-3 season and advanced to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals.
The Lady Tigers and Pacers met in Enid last season as well for each team's season-opener, and it was a rough day for Enid, losing 23-0. The teams met again later in the season at Broken Arrow, a 10-0 win for Broken Arrow.
It's possibly not the ideal opponent for a season-opener, but Jensen is pragmatic.
"We've got a good four weeks of practice underneath our belt," he said. "At least it's home and hopefully we have a good crowd. If we play like we did (in the scrimmage) or a little bit better, I think we can stay in the game."
Monday's 5 p.m. contest will also be the first official game played on the new artificial turf that was installed at Pacers Field at Meadowlake Park in the offseason.
"It's been a long time coming," Jensen said. "The girls deserve that, and to get to play on it is pretty special."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.