On paper, it wasn't the debut that Chris Jensen had hoped for in his first game as Enid High's head softball coach.
Broken Arrow's Emma Rote threw a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Lady Tigers run-ruled the Pacers, 15-0 at Meadowlake Park on Monday. Enid committed eight errors, which led to 13 unearned runs, including seven in the top of the sixth.
The Pacers were hurt by it being a district game. Normally, the game would have been stopped after five innings for the eight-run rule (8-0), but district games require a 10-run margin.
But Jensen was not downcast afterward, pointing out Enid trailed only 4-0 after five innings before the Lady Tigers scored four in the fifth and seven in the sixth. That could have easily been only 2-0 if not for a few errors or mental miscues.
"It was 4-0 after five and we had given them a couple of runs,'' Jensen said. "We dropped the ball at second on a steal and we missed the cut-off a couple of times. If we can learn from and eliminate those mistakes, I think we can take teams like that deeper into games.''
Enid starter Katelyn Bezdicek allowed six hits over five innings. Only two of the eight runs she allowed were earned. She walked six and struck out two,.
Bezdicek did show a bulldog mentality, striking out Emma Trine with the bases loaded in the first and Rote with the bases loaded in the second. A dropped ball in the outfield would have gotten her out of the inning at 2-0 instead of 3-0 in the second. She threw a scoreless third and the one run Broken Arrow scored in the fourth came on a dropped ball.
"Katelyn did an excellent job today,'' Jensen said. "She had some baserunners on and was able to work her way out of it and got a crucial strikeout when she needed it. You can put that on her. I'm really proud of her.''
Tomieya Barwick gave up five hits and seven runs in the sixth. All the runs were unearned. Maci Cole's three-run homer was the big blow for Broken Arrow in the inning.
"They had a couple of balls hit on the foul line and another one went over the fence,'' Jensen said. "Tomieya came in in a tough situation. I'm going to be a little critical at times because I know what they are capable of. We should have caught some of those balls and there were some things that don't show up as errors such as missing the cut offs and letting a runner advance. Those are the things that we're going to work on. These girls are working hard. They are going to win. It's just going to take a little bit of times. Good things are coming.''
Center fielder Mariah Pryor was credited with five putouts.
"They were hitting a lot of balls out there to her,'' Jensen said, "I thought she did a good job.''
Rote was perfect through three innings before walking Pryor to open the fourth. Pryor was thrown out at second. Bezdicek walked after her, but was stranded at first after Jada Stovall grounded out and Barwick struck out. Chloee Robinson walked with two out in the fifth, but the Pacers were unable to advance their runners any further.
Enid got its first two batters on base in the sixth — Mya Barwick reached on a passed ball on a strikeout and Camryn Patterson was hit by a pitch. Barwick was thrown out stealing. Kyra Criss struck out and Jada Stovall grounded out to end the game. Rote threw 78 pitches, 48 of which were strikes.
"I wasn't disappointed,'' Jensen said about being no-hit. "That girl is throwing 64 to 65 miles per hour ... for our girls to come out of the gate and face a girl of that caliber is tough. At times we put some good swings on the ball. I'm happy with that.''
Tomieya Barwick is scheduled to pitch against Choctaw at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowlake.
"We'll see what happens,'' Jensen said. "We're still learning the game. We'll get better with practice.''
