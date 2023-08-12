ENID, Okla. — Blake Jensen accomplished all three of his goals at the Enid Invitational cross country meet Saturday at the NOC Enid golf course (Northern Hills).
The Enid junior repeated as the boys champion with a time of 11:05.84 over the two-mile course, which was more than 25 seconds faster than he did last year (11:30.75). The Plainsmen, with five runners in the top nine, won the team title over Guthrie, 24-44.
“My goal is just to go out and win," Jensen said. “I broke my time from last year, which is always good. I felt a little slow coming out but in the end it worked out. I felt good about my pace."
“Blake has worked hard all summer," said EHS coach Justin DeClerck. “He has put in the miles and he continues to get faster."
He was joined in the top 10 by teammates Carson Nault, fifth, 11:37.94; Camryn Gantt, sixth, 11:40.44; Wyatt Hannick, seventh, 11;48.97; and Matthew Reames, ninth, 12:08.41.
Nault said his time “wasn’t bad," but had hoped to finish higher.
Gantt had set a goal of going 11:30. He said he wasn’t entirely happy with his pace.
Landon Jung was 11th in 12:15.31 while Zane Briix was 12th in 12:28.38.
“All the guys have been trying to get together this summer as a team and be a family and hold each other accountable," DeClerck said. “We had some success last year but we didn’t get to state like we wanted to so we’re highly motivated."
The Pacers had four runners in the top 10 in finishing second to Guthrie (21-34) in the girls race. Eglan Gomez was fourth in 14:12.50, followed by Cassidy Lebeda, fifth, 14:18.72; Esmeralda Solis, sixth, 14:29.03; and Gabrielle Hunter, 10th, 14:59.15.
Jaden Severe was 11th in 15:03.18 while Sophia Faulk was 12th in 15:03.72 and Camry Carmichael was 17th in 18:22.78.
The average time for the top five runners (14:36) was a minute and 40 seconds faster than the top five averaged a year ago at the race.
“The girls did an amazing job," said Pacers coach Mark Johnson.
Gomez said she felt good about getting fourth.
“I can’t complain," she said. “I was very nervous out there. I was running slow at first, but then I started to run faster and I looked back and it was just myself running. I just love running."
Johnson said Gomez ran four miles each day just to get to summer Pride workouts.
Lebeda said she felt she could have done better but was under her goal of 14:30. She said she was happy with her pace.
Solis said she was pleased with her pace and her time.
Two Waukomis boys competed. Colton Simunek was 19th with a 13:59.47. Jaidyn Moulder was 25th in 18:03.72.
Guthrie’s Kamryn Buller won the girls race in 13:02.59.
