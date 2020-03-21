Jarwin to donate portion of signing bonus to OSU employees affected by pandemic

STILLWATER – When Blake Jarwin signed a lucrative extension with America’s Team this week, he was also thinking about his fellow Americans.
The former Oklahoma State Cowboy signed a three-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, and shortly after, it was reported he would be donating a portion of his signing bonus to workers at OSU who rely on Cowboy athletics for their income.
“I’m gonna be getting on the phone here soon with Mike Holder, and we’re just going to kind of put together a little program to see if we can help as much as we can,” Jarwin said in a phone interview.
“OSU athletics has done so much for me that I think it’s only right to give back to them during these tough times. I’m excited to be able to just help in a small way so hopefully we can take a little bit of the effect out and people can go about their normal lives as much as they can.”
After back-to-back seasons in which he played in all 16 games – averaging 29 catches, 335 yards and three touchdowns – Dallas signed Jarwin to a three-year extension worth up to $24.25 million, according to reports. And he is due to get $9.25 million guaranteed.
After reports came out last week of NBA stars helping workers with bills at the major arenas after the suspension of the season, Jarwin thought back to his college roots and those workers around OSU athletics who typically worked all sporting events on the Stillwater campus.
“It’s a massive organization, and sometimes we get kind of caught up in the big names, but if you look past that, there’s a lot of people that help these things run,” Jarwin said. “So that’s my goal right now is to help those people that are going to be affected big time by this. …
“I just want to help them as much as I can. They’re always our biggest fans. We’d get to talk to them sometimes in the hallway, so it’s those people that are important, as well, and I’m excited to help them as much as I can.”
Thinking about others was most of what Jarwin spoke about.
Whether it is those currently affected by the pandemic, or those who more closely impacted him on the football field.
The former Oklahoma State walk-on has spent two of his first three years in the NFL working alongside legendary Cowboy tight end Jason Witten.
And while the longtime fan-favorite has moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders, Witten’s influence will live on in Dallas through Jarwin.
“He was a pro’s pro, he shows up early in the morning and leaves late at night, he did everything right whether it was on the field or off the field. He was also very detailed in his work and his recovery programs and things like that,” Jarwin said.
“Over the past few years, I’ve learned that. My rookie year, and then obviously last year, I learned a lot, as well. So you know, I don’t have enough good things to say about the guy.”
With the departure of Witten, who returned in 2019 after one year in the broadcast booth, Jarwin appears to be locked into the starting role at the position now.
And that role could could lead to an increased production on the field. Witten was targeted 83 times in 2019 as the starting tight end, hauling in 63 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, a new head coach has arrived in Dallas in Mike McCarthy, and signing Jarwin beyond the upcoming season was obviously a priority.
“It just means a lot to me that they believe in me that much, and we really haven’t gotten to work with each other yet at all,” Jarwin said. “So I’m excited. It kind of put that fuel back in me, and I know those guys are ready to rock.”
While he deserves a lot of the credit for going from a Class 4A program in Oklahoma to now being an NFL starter, he hasn’t lost sight of those who were part of that path.
“Coach (Mike) Gundy gave me an opportunity, Coach (Rob) Glass molded me into the player that I am by always pushing me in the locker room,” Jarwin said. “Coach (Jason) McEndoo, Coach (Robby) Dishcer, all those guys that I’ve had prior in my life, they’re the reason I’m here, and I’ll always be thankful for that and I’ll never forget it.”
And that’s why he’s also wanting to have an impact in the future of the game of football.
Growing up in a town with a population of just over 6,000, Jarwin is an example for athletes in Oklahoma who may think that success can only be had by those athletes who are playing in Class 6A – for historic football programs like Jenks and Union.
“I just told (the Tuttle High football coach) that I’d love to go out there and speak to his kids and tell him the things like this are possible,” Jarwin said. “If you put your mind to it, you got a goal in mind – and you have a little bit of luck on your side – things can go your way.
“It’s gonna be a critical role of mine to go out and inspire kids, say, ‘Hey look, you’re not from Jenks or Union, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible, you still have a chance. If you really want to make it work, you just got to put the work in and good things will come.’”
