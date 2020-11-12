Intensity up at OBA for playoff opener

There's a different atmosphere at Oklahoma Bible Academy this week as the 6-4 Trojans prepare for Friday's 7 p.m. first-round home playoff game against 3-4 Healdton.
Trojans coach Chris Cayot has challenged his players more. The tempo is more upbeat. The practices are longer. The lights were on as OBA finished Tuesday's practice with the kicking game on the grass at Commitment Field instead of the practice field.
"We don't have any junior high games or practices now," Cayot said. "You can get a little more work in. You stay longer and take more time on things.''
OBA, fourth in District A-3, is hosting a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2010 when the Trojans were second in A-1 in a 12-2 season where it advanced to the state semifinals for the first and only time.
The Trojans reached the playoffs a year ago for the first time in five years, but fell at Frederick, 48-21.
"We're really excited about playing at home,'' Cayot said. "Getting to the playoffs last year helps, especially from the expectation standpoint. It's not just the novelty of it it now. From the first day of practice, we wanted to get a playoff win and not just get in the playoffs this year.''
The Trojans have a 3-5 postseason record but all the wins came in 2010. They have lost four straight first-round games by an average margin of 32.8 points.
This time, though, OBA will be the favorite. Healdton, fifth in District A-4, got in the playoffs thanks to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association expanding the postseason to all teams. The Bulldogs have had three straight losing seasons, but made four straight playoff trips before that.
The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back wins over 0-7 Wynnewood, 50-12 and 4-6 Rush Springs, 44-26. They had lost four straight after an opening 30-12 victory over 2A Marietta.
Friday's winner travels to defending state champion, No. 3 Ringling, for the second round.
"They are hard-nosed kids that will come up here and get after us as far as running the ball," Cayot said. "We have seen some teams in our district that could run it at you too. We'll have to play some tough defense and get after them. I know their district gets a reputation for being tough ... We have played some pretty tough hard-nosed teams here. We'll see.''
OBA allowed an average of 158.9 yards a game on the ground, but gave up a season-high 293 yards in a 26-7 loss to No. 9 Tonkawa last week. Bucs star running back Tristan Burdick had touchdown runs of 56 and 77 yards in the second half after OBA trailed only 12-7 at halftime.
Healdton ran for 353 yards on 47 carries against Wynnewood and 264 yards on 44 carries in a 34-12 loss to Comanche on Sept. 11. Austin Perdue had 132 yards rushing against Comanche. Quarterback Wade Etter is a run-first, pass-second type.
The Bulldogs have some big linemen headed by 6-3, 275-pound senior Kolton Cox.
"They are going to run the ball right at you,'' Cayot said. "Their big old linemen will line up and block you right in your face and run the ball right at you. We didn't play real well last week. We didn't play our game.We let them score early and we weren't very disciplined after that.''
The Trojans have allowed an average of 101 yards per game passing.
OBA's defense has forced 17 turnovers— eight interceptions and nine fumbles.
Healdton has allowed an average of 25 points per game. Cayot said the Bulldogs use a "hybrid defense that is real aggressive and gets after you. They try to make you make mistakes and make bad decisions. They try to stop your running game before you get going. They are super aggressive so that is a concern.''
OBA has had a balanced offense this season, averaging 170.2 yards a game rushing and another 127.6 yards a game passing.
The Trojans were held without an offensive touchdown for the first time this season against Tonkawa. Jett Cheatham's 82-yard kickoff return was the Trojans' lone score. OBA had a season-high four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles.
Sophomore quarterback Bodie Boydstun has had a solid first season as a starter with 12 touchdown passes and five touchdown runs. Cheatham has scored 22 touchdowns with Conner Colby catching five touchdown passes.
Cayot is confident Boydstun will handle the pressure of the first playoff start. He said Boydstun had "flashes and did some good things in spots ... but he didn't play great.''
"I think Bodie is going to come back,'' Cayot said. "He wants to right the ship. He wants to have a better showing. He knows he can play better. He is excited to get on the field and play the game.''
Cheatham, a senior, has had seven touchdowns on plays of 30 yards or more. He has been effectively used as a decoy to open things for receivers such as Colby.
"Jett just works hard,'' Cayot said. "He has quite a bit of talent and has a lot of speed. He also has a lot of heart and desire. He just enjoys playing the game.''
Colby has been held out of early practices to heal up from a hip flexor. He will be able to play Friday.
"He just needs to treat it,'' Cayot said. "He is a senior and he knows what to do defensively and offensively. I'm not worried about him. He's a pretty committed kid and he'll be healed up and ready to play a whole lot on Friday.''
