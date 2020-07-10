Hughes puts points lead on the line Saturday at Enid Speedway

Enid Speedway co-promoter Kip Hughes will have a particularly vested interest when the Sooner Late Model Series returns to Enid Speedway on Saturday. He will be looking to maintain his points lead over Damian Patocka in the Sooner Late Model Series.
Hughes has a series-leading 1,000 points after three races, 90 points ahead of Patocka. Patocka took the checkered flag at Enid Speedway on June 6 in the Enid Speedway season-opener. Hughes, while holding the points lead, will be looking for his first Sooner Late Model Series victory this season.
The Sooner Late Model Series will be the main attraction atop a full card of racing slated for Saturday. The late models will pay $1,250 to win and $200 to start. Races will also be run in the modified, sport mod, pure stock and hot shot classes.
As in the Sooner Late Model Series, the top of the point standings in the other classes are equally competitive with it still being relatively early in the season.
Pure stock: Brad Savoie leads with 705 points after winning June 27. Heston Shaw trails Savoie by only 35 points. Damon Seiger owns the other pure stock win this season and is fourth in points.
Modified: The modified series will be running for only the second time this season at Enid Speedway. Joshua Lanterman took the checkered flag on June 6 and came away with 375 points. Greg Burt is second in points with 350.
Sport mod: Brandon Kenny raced his way to victory on June 27 and leads the series with 725 points. Mike Roach has also been a winner this season and is second with 695 points.
Hot shot: Makayla Rauschenberg hasn't won a race in this entry-level series, but has shown the benefit of consistency, leading the series with 700 points. Rauschenberg is followed by Dylan Whitey, who won on June 6 and has 695 points. Aaron Bliss took the checkered in his only start on June 27 and is fourth in the points standings.
Fireworks show: If you were out of town over the July 4 holiday, missed Enid Speedway's fireworks on June 27 or can't get enough of the aerial displays, Enid Speedway is once again planning a fireworks show on Saturday. The fireworks are expected to begin around dusk.
Tickets: The crowds have turned out in strong numbers for the first two races this season, around 3,000 each week. In response to the strong demand, Hughes said Enid Speedway is opening its ticket window earlier so fans don't have to lineup to buy tickets. The ticket window will be open Saturday starting at noon.
With temperatures expected to hit triple digits on Saturday, Hughes said the decision was made to move the start of green flag racing back 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m. so the grandstand will be in the shade. Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30.
The infield tailgate area continues to be popular and will be available again for fans. The cost for the tailgate area is $30 per person and $30 per vehicle. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military and students ages 12-15. Kids under 12 are free. Pit passes are $30.
The 3/8-mile dirt oval Enid Speedway is located at the Garfield County Fairground.
