Caleb Howell is on a mission to return his alma mater to the glory days he knew as a player for the Tigers.
Howell played on the school’s 10-3 and the state semifinals team as a freshman in 2008 and 12-2 and appeared in the state finals as a sophomore in 2009.
Howell, who took over the head coaching duties in mid-season a year ago, has a challenge ahead of him. The Tigers have not been to the playoffs or had a winning season since 2009. They were 5-5 in his senior year in 2011.
Canton has shown recent progress going from 0-10 in 2016 to 1-9 in 2017, 2-8 in 2018 and 4-6 last season.
“I’ve been a part of teams that have done some good things for our town and I’m hoping to bring that back,’’ Howell said. “I know what it takes to get there and it’s not something that is given to you.’’
The Tigers’ numbers are up.
“Honestly, people are getting excited about football again,’’ Howell said. “We got some new stuff happening around the town and the school. People are excited. They want to be part of something.’’
Howell, too, is realistic. District B-1 is considered to be the toughest in the state with defending state champion Shattuck and three-time champion Laverne (2012, 2013 and 2016) heading the field. Seiling, Turpin and newcomer Balko-Forgan have longtime traditions as well.
Howell will have seven players with starting experience back. He and will have the advantage of starting the season as the head coach instead of taking over at mid-season.
“The players know what I expect out of them,’’ he said. “Last year when I took (at mid-season) I kept the same stuff because I didn’t want to complicate things and bombard those guys minds. It’s easier now that we can start fresh and give these guys what they need to know and what I expect out of them.’’
Howell is looking to have a more balanced offense. A year ago, Canton emphasized the run first.
“We want to keep it balance and keep people guessing,’’ he said.
The Tigers will have to replace veteran quarterback Clayton Scott, who directed an offense that averaged 23.7 points a game last season. Sophomore Hudson Scott, Clayton’s brother will compete with sophomore Connor Cox and freshman Luke Swartwood for the QB job.
Trevor Ross, a 200-pound senior fullback-linebacker returns after rushing for 359 yards last season.
Senior Seth Bromlow, a 185-pound tight end and linebacker, is the team’s leading returning tackler with 48 stops. He will get a look at the vacant running back spot.
Three other senior starters are back — Weston Waldrep, a 170-pound wide receiver-defensive back; Jake Sinclair, a 185-pound tight end and defensive end and Caden Koehn, a 240-pound center and defensive lineman.
Johnnie Burton, a 190-pound junior, will be moved from the line to fullback where he will rotate with Ross. Howell considered Burton to be one of the pleasant surprises of the summer.
Jacob Rutz, a 230-pound sophomore, is back in the offensive and defensive lines. He stepped up in the weight room as well, Howell said.
The Tigers will be looking to try to improve a defense that allowed an average of 34.3 points a game last season.
The Tigers were 1-4 under Howell in the second half of the season but the losses came to Shattuck, Laverne, Seiling and Turpin. They beat Waukomis, 42-22.
Canton started the season 3-2 with wins over Mountain View-Gotebo (38-24), Geary (36-22) and Kremlin-Hillsdale (50-0) and losses to Buffalo (54-8) and Ringwood (25-10).
Canton is scheduled to open the season at home against Okeene on Aug. 28.
CANTON - District B-1
Aug. 28 — Okeene
Sept. 4 — at Geary
Sept. 11 — Beaver
Sept. 25 — at Ringwood
Oct. 2 — at Waurika
Oct. 9 — at Seiling
Oct. 16 — Turpin
Oct. 22 — Laverne
Oct. 30 — at Shattuck
Nov. 6 — Balko-Forgan
Head coach — Caleb Howell, 2nd season, record 1-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.