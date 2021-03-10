Edmond Memorial used home runs by winning pitcher Noah Kang and Porter Coil to distance themselves from Enid, 9-1 in District 6A-3 baseball action Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Kang’s three-run homer gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead in the third. He had another RBI on a ground out in the fourth. Coil’s two-run homer was the big blow in a four-run seventh. The Bulldogs had four doubles, three of which eventually scored. Aaron Weber had a two-RBI double in the seventh.
“It is what it is,” Enid coach Brad Gore said after the game. “They are strong kids ... you get the ball up in the that wind ... you can’t make mistakes with those guys. They got some timely hits when they needed them. They put a lot of pressure on you and keep coming.’’
The Plainsmen went from 12 strikeouts in a 4-0 loss to the Bulldogs on Monday to six Tuesday. Four of the six strikeouts came with a runner on second. Kang allowed four hits in going the distance and he walked three. EHS left five runners on base.
“We still got a ways to go,’’ Gore said about the strikeouts. “We have to keep at it and keep working and get the thing turned around a little bit.’’
Garrett Shull’s hustle kept EHS from being shut out for a second game in a row and the third time this season.
Shull, who was two-for-three, had a one-out single in the fourth. He caught the Bulldogs napping and stole second before Kang could throw his first pitch to Jake Kennedy. Kennedy singled Shull to third and he scored on Jake McCool’s infield ground out.
The Plainsmen threatened with one out in the third when Kade Goeke and Reece Slater drew back-to-back walks, but Seth Carlson flew out and Aydan Voitik grounded out to end the inning. Besides Shull, Enid didn’t get a runner past second.
Voitik, making his first start of the season, had a first inning single, but was forced at second when Garrett Brooks hit into an inning-ending double play.
Voitik made the defensive play of the game with a diving catch in the fifth to rob Owen Tracy of a base hit.
Maddux Mayberry threw four innings of solid relief (one run, two hits, a strikeout, one walk) before giving up the four runs in the seventh.
“Maddux threw the ball well,’’ Gore said.
The Plainsmen, 1-4 overall and 0-4 in district, will play Sallisaw and Owasso at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday and Edmond Santa Fe at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Owasso Festival.
