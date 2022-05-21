HILLSDALE, Okla. — Steve Hoffsommer can’t stay retired.
Hoffsommer, 69, will be coaching the girls and boys basketball teams at the new Hillsdale Christian High School, which opens this fall.
Hoffsommer had coached the school’s junior high basketball teams until retiring three years ago.
“I’m really looking forward to it,’’ he said. “I think God called me to be a teacher and coach. I’ve been going to a lot of games but it just didn’t seem right to be sitting in the stands and not being involved in the game or having an interaction with the kids and other coaches. This is all I have done since I was 22 years old. I don’t know how to do anything else.’’
His first challenge will be getting players. He said the school will have enough boys to field a team but isn’t for sure with the girls yet.
“A lot of the parents of former junior high players have told me their kid would like to come back and play at Hillsdale Christian but they have established themselves at their new school. I understand that,’’ Hoffsommer said.
His competitive fire came out watching his grandson Jack play for Timberlake.
“I can’t wait,’’ Hoffsommer said. “I’m still young on the inside. I still have the energy to do it.’’
Hoffsommer joked his voice is so loud that he can be heard throughout the gym.
“I’ve had parents tell me the games at Hillsdale Christian have been awfully quiet the last three years,’’ he said. “My wife Brenda gets on me to lower my voice a bit, but I’m sure when the ball goes up I’ll be pretty competitive again. I can’t change that.’’
Hoffsommer coached both of his daughters, Jennifer and Jill. Both of them got to play in the state tournament — Jennifer with Bluejacket and Jill with Wakita. Brenda was doing the scorebooks.
“We didn’t take vacations,’’ Hoffsommer said. “We did basketball and church. We have a lot of fond memories. Hopefully, we can do that again with our granddaughters.’’
Hillsdale Christian has been able to schedule games with Burlington, Medford, Taloga, Deer Creek-Lamont and the Cimarron/Aline-Cleo co-op team. They will have a home-and-home with the Pond Creek-Hunter JV.
Hoffsommer said several schools had already filled their schedule when the school officials announced in March Hillsdale Christian would be adding a high school.
Hoffsommer said he is looking forward to renewing acquaintances. He hopes the school can eventually add baseball and softball as well as track and cross country.
