Hise leaving NOC for EHS softball diamond

Two weeks as an interim softball coach rekindled a desire for Northern Oklahoma College Athletic Director Jeremy Hise to return to the dugout.
Hise is stepping down as NOC's athletic director, a position he has held since 2013. His last day is July 14 and his last official duty likely was securing a replacement for NOC Enid's women's basketball, hiring Okarche's Kelli Jennings to succeed longtime former Lady Jets coach Scott Morris.
He will be joining new Enid Pacers softball coach Chris Jensen's staff this season as an assistant coach for the Pacers. Hise, who also was a tenured professor at NOC, will also teach classes at Enid High School.
"This last year Kadie Berlin, our (NOC) Tonkawa softball coach, took a job at a JUCO in Texas (Temple Community College) and took the job kind of late, so we had a two-week window there where we didn't have a coach and so I was the interim coach and loved it," Hise said on Friday. "It reminded me how much I missed coaching."
Hise said he had previously considered coaching softball.
"I wanted to give that a shot to see if I would enjoy it as much as I thought I would," he said. "Well, that two weeks convinced me I would enjoy it. Then the opportunity to do it without having to relocate my family was too much to pass up."
A Perry native, Hise has 16 years of coaching experience at the high school, NAIA and NJCAA levels, including 11 years as an assistant baseball coach at NOC Enid under Raydon Leaton. During that time he also served as the academic coordinator and his teams regularly posted a grade point average of 3.0 or above. As the recruiting coordinator, his recruiting classes were ranked in the top 10 nationally in 10 of his 11 seasons.
Hise, a 1998 graduate of NOC Tonkawa, earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Oklahoma and a master's degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State in 1992.
He has been at NOC for 20 years and was part of the start up of NOC Enid's successful baseball program.
Hise said he felt the athletic department's top accomplishment during his tenure as AD was in the classroom. It recorded a GPA over 3.0 for six of his seven years and included two academic national titles and produced "well over 100 academic All-Americans."
Hise pointed to NOC Enid's baseball team winning the 2019 NJCAA World Series as the top athletic achievement during his time as AD.
Hise is joining a softball program at Enid that has significantly struggled recently. The Pacers were 14-81 over the past three seasons.
He believes the program can be turned around under Jensen, who was part of part of a national championship and six state championship teams with the Enid Majors. He was an assistant coach on the Majors’ 2005 American Legion national championship team as well as its four American Legion state championships. As head coach, he guided the Majors to back-to-back Connie Mack state championships in 2015 and 2016.
"I think there's lots of young talent (at Enid) and I think Coach Jensen has a good grasp on what he wants to accomplish and I'm happy to help try to get that done," Hise said.
