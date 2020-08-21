Kip Hughes puts his Enid Speedway race co-promoter hat back on this week after having a successful weekend of racing himself this past week in Texas.
Hughes won the late model feature on the second night of racing at Route 66 Speedway in Amarillo and set a new track record in the process.
"Winning that deal was pretty cool," Hughes said Thursday. "We definitely came back happy."
His attention now shifts to Saturday's lineup at Enid Speedway, which will feature the wingless sprint cars competing from a pair of sanctioning bodies, USAC (United States Auto Club) Oklahoma Wingless Sprints and USAC Midwest Sprints. The pure stocks, modifieds and hot shots will also be in action.
Billed as "The Battle of the Wingless Sprints," Hughes said it's a bit of a challenge between the two to see who does best between the two circuits.
Hughes said fans can expect to see a lot of "out of control slide jobs" with the wingless sprints.
"The racing is going to be a lot closer (than winged sprints), a lot more sideways and a lot more stand on the throttle," Hughes said. "The wingless stuff is probably the best racing around in my book. You're going to have sprint cars with bigger motors than you've probably seen in the past couple of years with absolutely no downforce. They're going to be on top of the racetrack slipping and sliding. They'll put on a hell of a show."
Hughes said the wingless sprints could be running with as much as 900 horsepower around the 3/8-mile dirt oval.
Fans will also get to see their favorite area and local drivers in the modified, pure stock and hot shot divisions, however, the sport mods are not being run as some of the sport mod drivers will be racing in Kansas this weekend at Dodge City Raceway Park. However, Hughes said he has extended an invitation to those not heading to Dodge City to run with the modifieds on Saturday at Enid Speedway.
"Dodge City is running a big show this weekend and our Woodward guys are going over there," Hughes said. "We're still going to let some of the sport mod guys run in the modified because their lap times aren't that far off of the modifieds."
Looking ahead a bit, Hughes is in the preliminary stages of bringing a monster truck show to Enid Speedway, but no date has been set. He said his objective is to keep giving Enid fans a "broad span of entertainment" at the speedway.
"This has been a really good year," he said. "The people have been great, the shows have been good. We just keep on keeping on."
Local roundup
Here is a look at what has been happening in the other divisions that will be racing Saturday.
Modified: Cole Traugott picked up the win, his first of the season, at Enid Speedway on Aug. 8, finishing ahead of Dustin Allen in the A-feature. But the win wasn't enough to push Traugott into the top five in points, where he currently sits eighth. Jon Herring Jr. leads the division with 620 points. The rest of the top five: J.D. Choate (610), Jon Herring (580), Kevin Newell (570) and Allen (570).
Pure stock: Logan Macy came away with the win in the pure stocks' last race Aug. 8 at Enid Speedway with Dakotah Stewart second. It was his first win and second top-five finish. Macy is seventh overall in points. Brad Savoie and Damon Seiger are tied at the top of the pure stock driver standings with 1,015 points each. Stewart is third with 1,000 points followed by Heston Shaw (930) and Andrew Kunkel (800).
Hot shots: Bryan Huckabay posted the win in the entry-level division Aug. 8 for his first win. Aaron Bliss, who has a win and two top-five finishes this season was second. Makayla Rauschenberg continues to top the hots shots points standings with 980 points. While winless, Rauschenberg has two top finishes. She is followed by Dylan Whitley (965), Bliss (715) and Jeff Wendel and Nikk Sands with 590 points each.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday with racing at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military and students ages 12-15. Kids under 12 are free. Infield passes are $30 per vehicle and $30 per person. Pit passes are $30. Pits open at 3 p.m.
Enid Speedway is located at 111 W. Purdue on the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
