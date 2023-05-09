OWASSO, Okla. — Enid’s Mason Haley was looking at the positive after a late collapse caused him to go from first to a tie for fifth at the Class 6A state golf tournament at Bailey Golf Ranch Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Haley was tied for the lead going into his 16th (No. 7 hole on the course) but dropped after a double bogey on No. 16 and a bogey on No. 17. He had a 76 to tie with Oklahoma State signee Grant Gudgal with a 54-hole score of 219, four shots behind champion Sebastian Salazar of Norman, who fired a two-under par 70 Tuesday.
"You can’t complain when you’re fifth among 80 golfers," Haley said. "I didn’t finish well, but I had a good round. Grant Gudgal is a really good player. It’s really nice to tie with him.’’
Haley, chipping 90 yards from the green on No. 7, hit a shot over the green, leading to the double bogey.
"I didn’t have a good lie," he said. "It was a combination of nerves and adrenalin."
Haley overcame a double bogey on his first hole (No. 10) and a bogey on the second. He started his comeback on No. 13 when he hit the flagstick, just missing a hole-in-one. He birdied No. 1 and No. 6 before the frustrating ending.
"I got it going," he said. "This morning wasn’t the best condition. It was humid and the ball wasn’t flying as well. We were able to adjust and got it eventually."
Enid coach David Lee said Haley — seeking to become Enid’s first individual champion since Charleton Dechert in 1996 and Lance Combrink in 1992 — played very well.
"He made some tough putts and competed his tail off," Lee said. "He just had some misfortune in the end. It was a super state tournament for him and everybody else. He will be OK. I know he is disappointed because he sets high goals and high standards for himself. That’s what I love about him.’’
The Plainsmen finished 10th in the team race with a 956, with the Norman team winning the tournament with a 901. Enid was 12th a year ago.
Dawson Branstetter had a 79 for a 54-hole score of 239. He was followed by Max Fossett, 81-246, Hudson Painter, 82-252, and Bill Humphrey, 90-283.
Branstetter had birdies on Nos. 12, 16 and 18. Fossett had birdies on Nos. 14 and No. 15. Humphrey had a birdie three on No. 6. Plummer shot 41s on both nines.
"The kids fought and fought and fought," said Enid coach David Lee. "I couldn’t have been any more proud of them. Last year we didn’t finish where we wanted to. This year we played like I thought they would. Thie group shot consistent scores all season."
Haley and Branstetter will be back next year. Fossett, Painter and Humphrey are all seniors.
"Hopefully we can bring it home next year," Haley said.
"We have some good kids coming in, like Landon Young," Lee said. "We have some eighth-graders stepping up (as freshmen). The boys will be competitive."
Norman shot a 293 as a team Tuesday to beat out Stillwater, which shot 306, by six shots for the team crown. The Tigers were third at the Western Regional at Meadowlake.
"You play well for three rounds and this can happen," Lee said of Norman.
Chisholm's Wasinger 12th at Class 3A tournament
Chisholm High School freshman Greysen Wasinger shot an 82 Tuesday to finish 12th individually at the Class 3A state tournament at Ardmore’s Lakeview Course. He had a 54-hole score of 233.
"That’s a really good finish for a freshman," said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler.
Kingfisher finished second as a team with a 948 after shooting 311 as a team Tuesday. Plainview won with an 899.
Tristan Burnham finished sixth individually with a 221 after shooting a 72. Other Yellowjacket scores were Blake Hill, 80-236; Cash Slezickey, 78-241; Jax Sternberger, 81-253; Myles Harrison, 81-253.
Pond Creek-Hunter's Jones finishes 15th at Class 2A tournament
Pond Creek-Hunter sophomore Jackson Jones finished 15th individually at the Class 2A state tournament with a 54-hole score of 223 after firing a 73 Tuesday. He chipped in for a birdie off the 16th hole. Brother Gabe had an 81 for a 250.
"It was good experience for both of them," said Panthers coach Darin Jones. "We’re looking forward to getting back next year."
