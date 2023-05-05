ENID, Okla. — After losing Thursday to Jenks, 5-2, everything was on the line for the Enid Plainsmen on Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“We had some guys really step up today,” said Enid coach brad Gore. “Our pitchers threw well, guys that we have used well out of the bullpen, Cooper is fearless and a really good competition so we felt good about him going out there.”
Looking for one player to step up, it was McCage Hartling’s second inning grand slam that opened things up for Enid.
“That was big, it was a game changer,” Gore said.
The Plainsmen were already up 2-0 after Whaetley Chaloupek scored on an error, followed by a run walked in after Brock Slater was hit by a pitch.
That inning put Enid up 6-0 and gave the Plainsmen more momentum after a solid start by Cooper Jarnagin.
“It feels great,” Hartling said. “I knew how they were pitching me. They wanted to throw fast balls in on me and i hopped on one.”
Hartling missed a large chunk of the 2022 season with an injury, but it only made him want moments like this more.
“I missed it every singled I was gone,” said the fourth-generation Plainsmen athlete. “When I got back, I just wanted to fit right back in and play good.”
Jarnagin went four innings, allowing three hits and three runs before Gore turned to Dallas Goodpasture, broken pinky and all.
“I was just happy to get the opportunity to go out there and finish it,” said Goodpasture. “It’s my senior year and I wasn’t able to play the field or anything. I was just happy to go out and be able to finish it. My pinky was fine until the last inning and then when Jake (Kennedy) tackled me, it hurt.”
“Dallas going out there and battling with a broken pinky says a lot about his character,” Gore said.
Bennett Percival, who did play, is hopeful to be ready to pitch for the state tournament, said Gore.
“We are going to see tomorrow where we are at and go from there,” said Gore.
Gore knew this team was special coming into the season. The Plainsmen have now won 14 of their last 17 games and started the season on a six-game winning streak.
“My expectations for these guys are high,” Gore said while choking back tears. “I’m really proud of them. They are all warriors and root for each other, they are a real team.
Enid, 27-9. will await the reveal of the state brackets next week.
