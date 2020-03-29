Gragg recalls 'cherished moments'

Winning the gold ball trophy is a special moment for any coach. But for someone who comes from a long line of successful high school coaches, it has even more personal meaning.
“Coming from a coaching family and everything and watching my granddad win a state championship, my aunt had won so many,” Tana Gragg said. “I got to watch my sister win one a couple of years earlier. It’s like this thing to continue to chase after until you catch it and you didn’t even know it was possible.”
When Gragg led Kremlin-Hillsdale to the Class B state girls basketball championship in 2017, the first one, besides her team, to greet her was her father, longtime coach Randy Turney, who twice took teams during his hall of fame career to the state title game, but never himself lifted the gold ball.
“My dad was one of the first persons that picked me up after the game and hugged me and told me how proud he was of me,” Gragg said. “Then my mom and my aunt who had won so many championships, they were all there. Dad was one of the best coaches in Oklahoma and never won one and he helped me get mine.”
Winning and coaching have a long history in Gragg’s family
Her aunt, Kim Kramer, won state championships at Woodward. Her sister, Tasha Diesselhorst, took Pond Creek-Hunter to a state title in 2014 and is now the head coach of the Lady Rangers at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Gragg’s grandfather, Bob Kramer, won multiple 8-man football championships and is a hall of fame member. Gragg’s other grandfather, John Turney, also was a state championship basketball coach and hall-of-famer.
There was even a friendly sibling rivalry.
While the Lady Broncs were in Class A, one of their regular nemeses were sister Tasha’s Lady Panthers.
“We kept getting paired up against them and that was rough in a lot of ways on the family,” Gragg said. “The year she won, we were in the district finals together. I was in the area semifinals and had I not lost in the area semifinals we would have played each other on Saturday because they lost Friday night.
“I remember riding in the car with my parents to her Saturday game to go punch their ticket to state and my mom kept going, ‘I’m sorry Tana, but I’m still glad you lost because we could not have handled this. I was thinking, ‘Gee, I’m glad I could take one for the team for you guys.’ They ended up winning it that year.”
Gragg, who just completed her third year as the girls head coach at Chisholm, and her husband Cody are expecting their second child, a girl. Their son, Kramer, who will be 2 in July, was named for her grandfather.
Gragg got to share a very special moment with her grandfather following her championship victory.
“My granddad, Coach Kramer, he passed away shortly after (winning the title),” Gragg said.
“He wasn’t able to be there, but he got to listen on the radio. After we won, I took the gold ball to his house and seeing his face light up when I walked into the room with that thing was probably one of my most cherished moments.”
