ENID, Okla. — Enid High’s baseball team cleared a major hurdle a year ago when the Plainsmen reached the state Class 6A state tournament for the first time in coach Brad Gore’s then-seven-year tenure.
With Aiydan Voitik being the only starter lost to graduation, the Plainsmen, 25-10 last season, appeared in position to reach all three of their goals — win district, win regionals and win state for the first time since 1986.
The Plainsmen open the season Friday at the Owasso Festival, playing Tulsa Edison at 4 and defending 6A champion Owasso at 6:30 p.m. They play 3A power Salina at 11 a.m. Saturday
“This might be the deepest team that I have coached since I’ve been at Enid as far as depth-wise,” Gore said. “We have a lot of guys who can play … that makes for a lot of competition.
“I hope people will come and watch this group play. They are fun to watch and scrappy. We don’t have a bunch of power hitters. We will have to do the little things right, but we can throw it and catch it. We will have a good club at the end of the year.”
Junior Garrett Shull, who has been projected as a possible first or second round draft pick for 2024, has been moved from shortstop to center field like stars Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Bobby Murcer before him.
Shull hit .545 with seven homers and 44 RBI. Gore said throwing problems (just like DiMaggio and Mantle) caused the move to center, where he can show his athleticism.
“He can really go get it and throw it,” Gore said. “It was a natural move for him. He can be a catalyst for us. He is as good a kid as you would ever want to find.”
Catcher McCage Hartling hit .393 with one homer and 21 RBI. He has improved his catching and throwing skills.
“He has come a long way,” Gore said. “He is a weapon back there as a catcher. He can stop the running game if our pitchers give him the opportunity.”
With a deep staff that can throw strikes (72 strikeouts to 16 walks in scrimmages), he should get that opportunity, Gore said.
“This is without a doubt the deepest staff that we have ever had,” Gore said. “We feel like we can compete with anybody, even when we’re down staff a bit (after No. 1 and No. 2 starters). Our kids made a lot of development in the offseason and summer. The next step will be maturity, whether they can push their own buttons or would I have to.”
Ace Jake Kennedy was 6-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 74 strikeouts last season. No. 2 Aidan Robinson was 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 innings. Bennett Percival was 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 19 strikeouts. Karter Simon was 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 21 innings in relief. Sophomore Seth Carlson (1-0, 4.07 ERA) “could be a dominating starter for us,” Gore said.
Sophomores Israel Gonzales and Whaetley Chaloupek are seen as top prospects. Senior Dallas Goodpasture has three years of varsity experience. James Humphrey and Cooper Jarnagin provide additional depth.
Chaloupek, a promising backup catcher, has been hitting .700 in scrimmages and is a leading candidate for the designated hitter’s job.
Humphrey, Simon and Percival are all pushing for the first base job. That could be a rotation depending on who is pitching.
Returning second baseman Brock Slater is seen as a catalyst as the lead-off hitter. He batted .350 with 22 RBI and 11 stolen bases a year ago. Gore calls him “a grinder who plays hard and is all about the team.”
Robinson earned high marks at short in summer baseball. Jarnagin can play almost any position, including short. Kennedy, who hit .298 with 25 RBI, is back at third. Both Slater and Kennedy have stepped up as leaders.
Simon, Carlson and Goodpasture will be a part of the rotation in both left and right beside Shull.
Gore sees a tight district race with Bixby, Union, Stillwater and Bartlesville as top contenders. Tahlequah has a dominant pitcher. EHS will host Tahlequah Monday and visit the Tigers Tuesday.
“You have to be ready every game,” Gore said.
He said the Owasso Festival will be challenging.
“It will allow us to pitch a lot of people this weekend,” Gore said. “We will see where we are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.