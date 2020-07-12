The Enid Majors "Gored'' the Midwest Nationals to a 9-8 defeat in a victory that clinched the Pool C championship for the locals Saturday at the 2020 AABC South Plains Regional Baseball Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Majors shortstop Connor Gore went two-for-three with five RBI, a double, a single, a sac fly and scored three runs to set up a meeting with his father Brad's Enid Plainsmen in the playoff round scheduled for late Saturday. The Plainsmen finished second in Pool B with a 9-3 win over the Woodward Travelers. The Plainsmen were the No. 3 seed for the championship round while the Plainsmen were the No. 6 seed.
Top-seeded MVP Seng will meet the OK Drillers-Southwest Shockers Red winner at 10 a.m. Sunday, while the Plainsmen-Majors winner will meet the 417 Reds at 12:30 p.m. The winners will meet at 3 p.m. for a berth in the Connie Mack Classic later this month in Joplin, Mo.
"Enid has never won this regional, so it would be cool to go to Joplin and see what happens,'' Connor Gore said. "It feels pretty good. We trust each other and the plan (Majors coach Kris) Webb puts out there.''
Gore was hotter than the temperatures, producing in clutch situations.
Gore's two-RBI double in a three-run sixth provided the winning runs for the Majors, who won all three of their games in their pool by one run. With the game tied 6-6, the Majors loaded the bases on walks to Piercen McElyea, Will Fleece and Jaxson Crull. Drake Kerr's sac fly scored McElyea to make it 7-6 and Gore then doubled off the left field wall to make it 9-6.
"I was just thinking that we needed some insurance runs,'' Gore said. "I just wanted to do whatever I needed to do for the team and knock in some runs.''
The Nationals answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but reliever Bryce Madron struck out Noah Southern with the tying run on third to end the inning.
McElyea, who is headed to NOC Enid, pitched a perfect seventh inning to get the save. He struck out two and got Mason Luna to pop up to end the game.
"Piercen has a live arm and he knows his role,'' Webb said. "The role we have adopted for him is to give him the ball at the end of the game and have him slam the door.''
Madron, who was resting after being slowed by injuries, got the win on the mound with four strong innings of relief. Starter Will Taylor gave up one run in the first and four in the second before giving way to Madron in the third. Madron allowed four hits and three runs but did not walk a batter and struck out three. Taylor had walked three and allowed three hits in his two innings.
"Madron hadn't pitched this season, but he said, 'I can throw strikes,'" Webb said. "He threw strikes and we were able to make some plays, and here we go.''
Putting in Madron was the second move of the day that paid off for Webb. Webb had moved Gore from No. 2 to the No. 3 spot in the lineup to rest Madron.
Gore's sac fly in the first scored Crull, who had singled, stole second and advanced to third on a scoring error on the play.
Gore reached on an error in the third to score Crull and came hone on an RBI single by Dom Johnson, who was three-for-four on the day.
He tied the game in the fifth on a two-RBI single up the middle to score Fleece, who had singled, went to second on an error and stole third; and Kerr, who had singled and stole second. He scored on a bases-loaded ground out by Chase McCracken to tie the game at 6-6.
"I was just trusting my hands and not lunging forward,'' Gore said. "I have been working on that. I just trust my hands and tried to drive the ball. I was seeing the ball real well. I was just trusting the plan. The coaches have been helping me big time.''
The lone disappointment of the day was allowing the eight runs causing the Majors to be the No. 3 seed. They allowed 15 runs compared to seven for MVP Seng and 11 for the 417 Reds.
"We won the pool play and that's all that matters,'' Webb said. "That was our goal. We still have a bunch of pitching left. We have set ourselves up to be in pretty good shape.''
Gore said the key to the three one-run victories in the tournament was "maybe catching a break here and there and making plays. We're just doing the small things you need to do to win. That means a lot in one-run games.''
"We got lucky there,'' Webb said. "We wanted to give Bryce some rest. Gore produced really well.''
Gore and his teammates were playing at 10 a.m. for the second time in three days.
"Once you drink some energy drinks, you can get going,'' Gore said. "It was nice.''
John Greenwood, the losing pitcher, had four RBI for the Nationals, who went 1-2 in pool play.
PLAINSMEN 9, TRAVELERS 3
Dallas Goodpasture allowed only three hits and two runs in five innings of relief as the Plainsmen beat the Travelers for their first win in pool play. Goodpasture had come in in the first after starter Jake Kennedy walked the first two batters.
The Plainsmen, the Travelers and Flat Bill 17 all had 1-2 pool records, but Enid advanced for allowing the fewest runs (13) to 16 for both Woodward and Flat Bill.
The Plainsmen were fast out of the gate with four runs in the first, two in the second and one in the third. The Travelers scored twice in the third to make it 9-3. That would cost Enid the No. 5 seed in the tournament behind the Southwest Shockers (who allowed 12 runs in the tournament in finishing second in Pool B).
Jake McCool was three-for-four with a double, triple and two RBI. Blake Priest was two-for-four with two RBI. Kade Goeke was two-for-three with a double. Reece Slater, his courtesy runner, scored twice. Maddux Mayberry scored three runs and had a double.
"The kids played well,'' said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. "Dallas pitched well. We did what we had to do.''
The game ended in the sixth on the 2:15 time limit. Enid deliberately tried not to score after it was 9-3.
"It was the tiebreaker,'' Brad Gore said. "We would have been out of the tournament if we had scored a certain amount of runs (10). That's what it came down to.''
