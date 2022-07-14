ENID, Okla. — Israel Gonzales and Seth Carlson combined for a no-hitter as the Enid Plainsmen opened the Big Fire Central Sectional with a 4-0 shutout of 918 River Rats 18-Under Cordle at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Thursday.
The Plainsmen are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Friday against the winner of the Warriors-Red Dirt game at 2:30 p.m. Friday
Warriors 18-Under Brown beat Murder Row 17-Under, 6-5 and Veteran Bat 17-Under shut out Red Dirt 17-Under, 8-0 in the other placement games.
Gonzales pitched the last four innings of the game, which was stopped in the bottom of the sixth because of the two-hour time limit. Carlson had to leave after two innings after cramping up. Carlson had struck out three and walked one.
Gonzales struck out six and walked three. Conner Lee reached on an error in the fourth but was stranded at second after Gonzales struck out Brandon Welch and Braden Gable to end the inning.
“Israel did a heck of a job,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore.
“It feels really good,’’ Gonzales said. “I’m pretty excited about it. The guys had my back in the field.’’
Gonzales said it was a little challenging to come in after two innings but the 107-degree temperatures help keep his arm warm.
“I was keeping my fastball in the zone and my off speed stuff was working well,’’ he said.
The Plainsmen, coming off the OSSAA’s dead period hadn’t played in almost two weeks, but Gonzales didn’t show any signs of rust.
“I’ve been throwing a lot in my off time,’’ he said. “I did a lot of bullpens. I was keeping it together for baseball.’’
Garrett Shull, coming back to the Plainsmen after playing for the Enid Majors at the Connie Mack World Series qualifier, celebrated his 17th birthday with a three-run homer over the left field fence to put the Plainsmen up 4-0 in the fourth. He was three-for-four in the tournament opener.
“When I hit it, I didn’t know it was gone right away,’’ Shull said. “I didn’t think I hit it high enough. I took off running and saw the umpire signal for a home run. It was a good way to celebrate my birthday.’’
Shull, who played in center field, said he was happy to be back with the Plainsmen.
“I’m playing with my best friends,’’ he said. “It’s fun to play with them.’’
The Plainsmen had seven hits as a team. James Humphrey had a one-out single in the fourth and went to second after a walk to Aidan Robinson. Shull homered a batter later.
Enid scored its other run in the third. McCage Hartling doubled. Courtesy runner Dallas Goodpasture went to third on an error and scored after Gabe Goodpasture was thrown out at second on a double steal.
The Plainsmen struck out eight times in the game.
“We were a little rusty,’’ Gore said. ”We did some uncharacteristic things for us. We struck out too many times and we didn’t put the ball in play enough, but we hadn’t played in 11 or 12 days. That makes a difference.’’
