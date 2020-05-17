While golf has been one of the few sports activities in Enid that has not been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, something has been missing nonetheless.
"We've been pretty busy with regular play, but it's not the same not having the men's night and the tournaments that give you that social feeling of seeing your friends," said Meadowlake Golf Course Director of Operations and Course Superintendent Michael League.
That should be changing shortly as Enid moves into Phase 2 of Mayor George Pankonin's three-phase "Plan for Reopening Enid's Economy."
Phase 2, which begins June 1, allows for league and tournament play to resume. It also hopefully means the end of some of the oddities that have been in place at area courses such as the cups being turned upside down.
"Once we get to June, we're going to start having some of our men's league events," League said. But it still will have some restrictions including limiting the number of players per cart.
As it has since the restrictions went into place, ridership is pretty much limited to one person unless players are related.
Meadowlake's weekly men's night is planned to resume on June 4 followed by the resumption of tournaments. However, larger fundraising tournaments will have to wait until at least July. Restrictions on social distancing are expected to be further eased under Phase 3 of Pankonin's plan, which is scheduled to go into effect July 1.
League said he also is mindful of trying to keep the large fundraising tournaments to weekdays so members and the public have access to the course on the weekend.
"You don't want to be shut down on the weekend and they (members) can't play," he said. "They then understandably would feel like they are not getting their membership value if they can't get on the course."
The first tournament on the schedule will be a couples tournament on June 6-7. It will be followed by the South Central PGA Junior Tour stop on June 10.
The men's league's Low Gross/Low Net tournament June 13-14 tees it up next and will also serve as a qualifier for the annual Enid Ryder Cup competition between Meadowlake and Oakwood Country Club. The Enid Ryder Cup is scheduled for August 8-9.
League said the Enid Ryder Cup is one of the easier tournaments to manage.
"There's not as many people and you are playing a match — just a two- or four-person match – and there's only 12 people on each team," he said.
The Low Gross/Low Net event will be limited to 50 players due to the demand for carts being higher as a result of the imposed ridership limitations.
League said the Meadowlake clubhouse is maintaining social distancing requirements as other restaurants are doing by keeping tables at least 6 feet apart.
Beverage cart service, including alcoholic beverages, should be returning on weekends and holidays.
Leagues said city-owned Meadowlake is not able to get an alcohol license, so that aspect is handled by Stride Bank Center, which is planning to bring back some of its laid-off employees after Memorial Day to help out.
"They manage it for us and we pay a fee," League said. "We still get the profit, but we pay them a management fee. Since we are city government, we are not allowed to get an alcohol license through ABLE (Alcohol Beverage Laws Enforcement)."
Some of the larger fundraising tournaments Meadowlake annually hosts have already rescheduled.
The United Way Tournament is set for Sept. 11 and Leadership Enid, whose tournament was set for April, is looking potentially at a July date.
"These are both big shotgun start events," League said.
Unfortunately though, not all of the fundraisers that were slated for 2020 will likely be able to be rescheduled.
"With this year being shortened, everybody wanted to reschedule their fundraiser, but we probably can't accommodate all of them," League said. "The ones we already have booked we will honor."
Still on the schedule is the President's Cup. The annual competition between Meadowlake and Pheasant Run is slated for July 18-19 at Meadowlake and Pheasant Run.
The annual Wheat Capital Tournament is now set for Aug. 8-9 as opposed to its usual July date.
League will also be glad to reach Phase 3 for other reasons. While there may be more activity on the course, it will also mean fewer carts on each hole potentially. With the current restrictions it is not uncommon to have several carts playing the same hole.
"Seeing 4-5 carts going down the fairway, it's extra traffic and extra wear on the course," he noted.
It's certainly been a logistical juggling act during the coronavirus shutdown for League and Meadowlake and the other courses in the area, but the end of the restrictions may indeed be in sight.
"Hopefully we can continue trending down in (COVID-19) cases and we're not having hospitals overrun and we can keep getting back to normal," League said.
Area golfers would no doubt second that.
