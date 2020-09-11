When third-year Alva head coach Mike Shklar says avoiding injuries will be the key to the Goldbugs’ season, it’s not just coach speak.
Since a 27-8 win over Chisholm on Sept. 28, 2019, the Goldbugs have kept local medical personnel more than busy.
The Goldbugs have had at least two starters out in the 14 games since then. That’s why Alva was 2-3 in the second half of the 2019 campaign and 2-7 in 2020.
Alva ended up starting as many as four freshmen a year ago in a campaign where it was outscored 379-192.
“Injuries did mount up on us,’’ Shklar said. “Anytime you have to do that on the 2A level, especially in our district, it is very difficult to overcome. We were running out of tape and bodies at the same time. By the time we got to the district season, we were pretty beaten up.
“We need to play better than we did last year and we will play better this year.’’
Linebacker Chris Johnson, one of the four freshmen starters, has moved away, but safety Drew Glass, running back Drake Whorton and linebacker Adrian Faison all return having learned from the school of hard knocks.
“They are plenty seasoned for sophomores,’’ Shklar said, “but they are still just sophomores.’’
District 2A-1 remains much the same with Blackwell moving down from 3A. Newkirk, OCS, Luther, Perry, Chisholm and Hennessey are back as district opponents.
“The district race is going to be as tight as it’s been long time,’’ Shklar said. “If we stay healthy, we’ll be fighting for a playoff spot just like anybody else.’’
The Goldbugs must replace star running back Dalton Hess, who was hampered the last two years by injuries.
Junior Kaden Slater is a proven commodity at quarterback. He threw for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago. Shklar compares him favorably to 2018 starter Mitchell Meyer. Slater had been thrown into the lineup that season when Meyer went down with an injury.
“If he has a good season, we’ll have a good season,’’ Shklar said.
Slater can throw to two proven receivers in seniors Gavin Perez and Zayin Tiger, both of whom had six touchdown receptions a year ago.
“Perez ought to have a big season,’’ Shklar said. “He’s not real big (5-8, 155) but he is real athletic. We’ll see how he matches up against Kingfisher in week zero. He is awfully fast and we will try to get him the ball more.’’
Perez had equally good numbers at free safety with 41 tackles and three interceptions. Tiger had 36 tackles and one interception as a cornerback.
“He is probably one of the best cornerbacks we have ever had at Alva,’’ Shklar said. “I know he’s the best since I’ve been here. He is finally healthy. He has been nursing a calf injury which slowed him down in both football and track. He’s one of the fastest guys that we have.’’
Junior Nathan Hunt is seen as the replacement for Hess. He was outstanding on defense a year ago with 40 tackles and seven pass breakups. He will be used at both receiver and running back.
Kory Faulkner, a 226-pound senior, is back at tight end where he is noted more for his blocking.
“He could be a sleeper,’’ Shklar said. “He has a big old body and is an aggressive-type kid. He will be a dual threat for us. He can run. He doesn’t have Noah Hunt like speed but he runs well enough to be a threat in the passing game.’’
The line has three proven starters in left tackle Alec Ferguson, a 236-pound senior; left guard Cole Wiersig, a 208-pound senior, and Baylor Wren, a 296-pound senior, who started as a sophomore before tearing up his knee.
Dominic Covert, a 274-pound senior, had 40 tackles and two quarterback sacks last fall.
David Carpenter, a 191-pound senior, “is getting used to linebacker.” He had 28 tackles and three sacks last season.
Alva will have a challenging non-district season opening the season with 3A power Kingfisher, followed by Class A powers Thomas and Fairview.
Alva beat Fairview, 23-8 last season but lost to Thomas, 33-26. They fell to Watonga, 22-16.
The Goldbugs opened the 2A-1 season with a 61-49 win over Hennessey, followed by losses to district rivals Chisholm, Perry, Luther, OCS (59-26) and Newkirk (28-8)
ALVA - District 2A-1
Aug. 28 — Kingfisher
Sept. 4 — at Thomas
Sept. 11 — at Fairview
Sept. 25 — Newkirk
Oct. 2 — OCS
Oct. 9 — at Luther
Oct. 15 — at Perry
Oct. 23 — Hennnessey
Oct. 30 — at Blackwell
No. 6 — Chisholm
Head coach, Mike Shklar, 3rd season 9-10
