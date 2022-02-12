For the News & Eagle
Chisholm made an impression on Choctaw assistant coach Kimes Gilbert a few years ago when the Class 2A Longhorns faced the 6A Yellowjackets in a seven-on-seven summer football league game.
“Those kids played with great effort and got after us,” Gilbert said. “They didn’t get sacred and they didn’t back down. I put them on my radar.”
Gilbert is now on Chisholm’s radar after being officially hired as the Longhorns’ new head football coach at a school board meeting Wednesday night.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “It has great administration and a great community. I’m blessed to have this opportunity.”
Gilbert had been at Choctaw for five years — three as a defensive line coach and two as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He was the defensive line coach at Midwest City for a year before that.
“A head coach is something I’ve always wanted to be,” Gilbert said. “I wanted to make sure that it was at the right job situation. This is a great situation for me and my family and I’m excited to get going.”
Gilbert takes over a program that was 0-10 last season after longtime coach Joey Reinart resigned last spring. The Longhorns have had back-to-back losing seasons (0-10 and 3-7) but had made seven straight playoff trips before that.
“I’m not based on anything in the past,” Gilbert said. “You got to live in the present. I never put in a game plan to lose. I want to install that belief in the kids at Chisholm — to play hard with great effort and put a physical product on the field. They have a good tradition.”
Gilbert is scheduled to meet with his new team on Monday. He will stay at Choctaw the remainder of the semester but will make frequent trips to Chisholm. He also said he will retain the present staff.
His hiring had been delayed a week because of weather conditions last month.
“The last week felt like a month,” he said. “I’m excited to meet them and get rolling.”
He has seen highlights from last season from websites such as HUDL. Gilbert said he was impressed with the effort shown.
“That makes a coach’s job a lot easier,’’ he said. “You don’t have to pull teeth to make them play hard.”
Gilbert was an offensive lineman at Southmoore under coach Chris Jensen and later was a defensive end for Jensen at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Gilbert said he “absolutely” has the lineman’s mentality.
“I really believe you have to work,” he said. “It’s important to do your job and don’t care who gets the credit. You play physical, play fast and with great effort.”
His philosophy is “to make it simple for our kids and hard for the opposing team.” He wants his teams to be physical. He plans to use a 3-4 defense but is flexible on a run-pass ratio.
“You got to utilize those kids so they can be the best they can be on the field,” he said.
Gilbert said coaching is based on relationships, saying “relationships will come first in our program.”
“You have to set a standard to help the kids be the best they can be,’’ he said. “That is holding them to a standard and being accountable.”
Gilbert said he had thought of being a doctor out of high school but transferred from Southwestern Oklahoma State University to OBU to play again for Jensen, who Gilbert said was his biggest influence as a coach.
“I saw the impact he had on me and the kids within the program, and that was a calling for me to become a coach,” he said.
The Longhorns will be in the new District 2A-1 along with Hennessey, Alva, Blackwell, Millwood, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School and Perry.
“It’s going to be a good district,’’ Gilbert said. “It’s a challenge and that’s what makes it fun.”
Gilbert and his wife, Maggi, have a daughter, Autry, who was named after the Western star.
