Garber's Sha Martin signs with Sterling College

Garber’s Sha Martin took the next step in his basketball journey by signing with Sterling College (Kan.) Wednesday at Garber High School.
Martin, a 6-3 forward, averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season for the Wolverine.
He helped lead the Wolverines to the Class A championship this past season when Garber (26-4) overcame an early deficit to down Arapaho-Butler 53-51 in a physical double-overtime contest in the championship game at State Fair Arena.
It was the second state championship under Wolverines head coach Will Jones and the first for Garber since 2010.
Martin was voted by area coaches to the Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Oklahoma second team. He was also named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Small West All-Star team as well as Class A All-State honorable mention by both the Tulsa World and The Oklahoman newspapers.
Sterling College, an NAIA school, finished 7-22 last season. The Warriors are members of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
