Garber's Jamie Davis voted NW Oklahoma girls coach of the year

Garber girls basketball head coach Jamie Davis knew she had a young team coming into the season, but shortly into the campaign, she started to sense something special was building for the Lady Wolverines.
"For this team, as young as they were with just one senior and one junior, we played a bunch of freshmen and sophomores," Davis said. "It was just really satisfying to go prove ourselves every night."
After guiding the youthful Garber squad to a 24-5 season that included a Class A state tournament berth, Davis was recognized by her peers, who voted her the Enid News & Eagle Northwest Oklahoma girls basketball coach of the year. It was the first such honor in her 16 years as head coach at Garber.
"That's quite an honor, especially from your peers," Davis said. "It makes it pretty special."
Will Jones, Garber's superintendent and boys basketball coach, said the honor for Davis was well-deserved.
"Some people thought the Garber girls would be down a bit this past season," Jones said. "Not Coach Davis. She never wavered. She believed in herself and her ability as a coach and she believed in her kids. I think that belief paid off with what I think was the best coaching job in the area, if not the state."
This past season was the fourth time Davis has guided Garber into the state tournament, but she said this year's team stood out for several reasons.
"Our team chemistry was the best it's been in a long, long time," she said. "They were so unselfish and wanted each other to do so well. Kids were more happy about making an assist than they were about scoring themselves. When you have four players averaging double digits, that's the epitome of an unselfish team."
She looked at this season as a chance to set the foundation for her players, who were eager to learn.
"We worked on fundamentals and really spelled everything out," Davis said. "They were like little sponges. I think that's why we were just so fundamentally sound. We didn't really talk about offense very much, we felt our defense and our rebounding would create our offense."
Garber gave up only 42 points per game, while averaging 58 points per game on offense. The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by sophomore Ashlan Light, who averaged 16.6 points per game and was voted to the Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Oklahoma girls first team.
Davis, also Garber's elementary school principal, said the aspect she enjoys most about coaching is teaching.
The Lady Wolverines proved to be fast learners, winning both the Skeltur Conference Tournament and the Mulhall-Orlando tournament. However, Davis pointed to a third-place finish at Garber's loaded, early-season tournament as when she first saw something special might be building.
"Our tournament at Garber, to me, really on the girls side, it's like the tournament of champions," Davis said. "There's some unbelievable teams in it, and we were able to come out of there and win third-place. We lost the semifinal game to Cashion by six and then beat a really good Ripley team. I thought then we were going to be pretty good. By Christmas break, I knew there was something special about this group."
Garber defeated Laverne 46-30 at the Stride Bank Center in Class A area to qualify for the state tournament. Its only loss during regional or area came against eventual state champion Hydro-Eakly in the area winner's bracket final at Stride Bank Center.
The Lady Wolverines fell to Canute in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Canute went on to face Hydro-Eakly in the championship game.
Davis' success this season did not surprise Jones, who hailed her professionalism and commitment.
"She's a worker," Jones said. "The type that comes in, does her job and enjoys getting the job done. In an era of having to deal with some entitled children and hard-to-deal-with parents, someone staying in one place as long as she has is becoming more and more rare. That is a strong indicator of Jamie's commitment to Garber and to what she has built and continues to build here."
