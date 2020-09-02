Garber-Waukomis has look of familiarity among coaches

Thursday's Garber at Waukomis football game will seem like a reunion of sorts.
Second-year Garber coach Koy Hughes, who was 10-12 with two playoff trips as the Chiefs head coach from 2017-18, will be returning to Lovell Field for the first time since leaving Waukomis.
He will be reunited with former assistants Mark Timberlake, now the WHS head coach and Chris Campbell, the defensive coordinator.
"It's going to be emotional,'' Hughes said. "Anytime you coach against two guys that you respect like Coach Campbell and Coach Timberlake is always going to be emotional.''
Timberlake said seeing Hughes will make for a fun day.
"It's like being able to hang out with members of your family that you haven't seen for awhile,'' Timberlake said.
Both coaches emphasized it will be the Chiefs vs. the Wolverines rather than the Chiefs versus an ex-coach.
"All of these kids know each other,'' Timberlake said. "You always give a little bit extra against people you know instead of playing somebody who is far away.''
"It's more of a rivalry game,'' Hughes said. "Waukomis and Garber play every year. I don't think it's a lot of those kids wanting to beat me. They want to compete against our kids and get a victory.''
The Chiefs are trying to break a 12-game losing streak over two years and give Timberlake his first victory as a head coach. They lost to the Wolverines, 36-14 last year in a game that Garber didn't break open until the fourth quarter.
Waukomis fell to Waynoka, 38-8 last week in its season opener. Ricky Woodruff rushed for 100 yards and scored on an three-yard run.
It's the season-opener for Garber.
Neither coach felt that Waukomis having played a game would give the Chiefs an advantage.
"The only thing I can see us giving a benefit would be the pregame preparation,'' Timberlake said. "We have gotten down the kickoff and punt returns. Scrimmages can prepare you physically just as good as a game would. Sometimes you get more reps in a scrimmage than you do in a live game situation.''
Hughes pointed out Garber has the benefit of game film on the Chiefs.
"We scrimmaged six quality opponents (Canton, Buffalo and Maysville) the week before,'' Hughes said. "That will battle test you as much as you can get out of a scrimmage. We will be ready to go.''
The Wolverines return seven defensive and five offensive starters from last year. That doesn't include senior Ty Chester, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior linebacker and running back who missed last season with injuries.
"This is the first time we have had a full squad since I've been here,'' Hughes said. "Having Ty back is like having all eight starters back.''
Chester is filling the spot of Koda OIler, who was the defensive MVP of last summer's 8-man all-star game.
Chester and Shawn Martin, a defensive specialist last year, have answered Hughes' biggest question of the preseason at running back.
"They have really stepped up,'' Hughes said. "I like the running game. You like to have a 1A and a 1B. We're very confident with those two.''
Quarterback T.J. Bennett rushed for 800 yards and nine touchdowns and threw for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last season despite some injury problems.
"T.J. is looking as good as I've ever seen him,'' Hughes said.
Timberlake said he has been impressed with Garber's offensive balance.
"I notice they seem to pass more than they run in their scrimmages,'' he said. "They have the ability to do either one. T.J. is an athletic quarterback that can beat you with his arm or his legs if you let him. We're going to have to attempt to bottle him up and not let him loose.''
Timberlake said he "saw some really good things'' after watching the Waynoka game films. What he didn't see was consistency.
"We would get a couple of first downs and then shoot ourselves in the foot with a bad snap or a fumble,'' Timberlake said. "We didn't throw an interception so I felt we managed the game OK. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot at the most inopportune times. Our defense needs to come up and be more fundamentally sound. We felt like we settled down the second half.''
Quarterback Thad Terrel, making his first varsity start, "wasn't bad ... he was very composed. I think he only put the ball on the ground once," Timberlake said.
Woodruff gave WHS the 100-yard rusher it lacked a year ago.
Garber leads the series 29-14
The game can be heard on KXLS (95.7 FM). Kickoff Thursday is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.